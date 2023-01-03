Kari Lake Blames Republicans for 'Stealing' Election

Kari Lake on Monday blamed her defeat in the Arizona gubernatorial election on the political establishment, saying both Democrats and Republicans "stole" the election from her.

Lake ran on the Republican Party ticket and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. After losing the November race in Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, Lake refused to concede and instead legally challenged the results.

Lake disputed results in Maricopa County, where voters reportedly faced technical difficulties on Election Day, and asked the court to either declare her the winner or rerun the election in the county. In late December, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw Lake's case out and ordered her to pay Hobbs around $33,000 in legal fees.

Despite the legal setback, Lake has vowed to continue fighting the election results even after Hobbs was sworn into office on Monday.

"The Uniparty stole the Arizona Election—D's & R's," Lake tweeted, referring to Democrats and Republicans, hours after Hobbs took the oath of office.

Lake continued, "The political elite despise We The People and can't stand the fact that they work FOR us. They want us to give up this most important fight and go back to sleep. WE WON'T QUIT."

The term "uniparty" used by Lake was described by Politico in 2017 as a "populist buzzword" that referred to a concept of "an establishment cabal" made up of Democrats and Republicans who were conspiring against then-President Donald Trump.

While the term became popular in recent years among supporters of Trump's MAGA movement, Politico wrote that the first use of "uniparty" could be traced back to the 1940s before it was taken up by supporters of Green Party candidate Ralph Nader during the 2000 presidential election.

Lake's continuing and unproven claims of election fraud weren't the only theme of her Monday messages. Posts on her Twitter campaign account—the "Kari Lake War Room"—also took exception with Hobbs appearing to laugh briefly during her oath of office.

"During her swearing-in ceremony, @katiehobbs laughed and giggled throughout what was supposed to be a dignified process, and refused to say that she would support our constitution," read one tweet. "Everyone enjoy your Banana Republic. And pray that a brave judge puts an end to this charade."

"This is one of the darkest moments in the history of Arizona. An illegitimate 'Governor' laughing in the face of our constitution," another Lake campaign account message said. "We will expose this fraud for the world to see. Justice is coming."

Newsweek reached out to Lake for comment.