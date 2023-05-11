Kari Lake Touts New 'Bombshells' in Latest Election Case Filing

Defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters that she had some "bombshells" to share with them about her legal case challenging the result of the midterms election in Arizona.

In November last year, Lake, who ran for the GOP with Donald Trump's endorsement, lost the state's gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. The former Republican nominee never conceded to her rival, and filed a lawsuit alleging that there had been voter fraud in Maricopa County, the state's most populous county.

In her challenge to the election's result, Lake said that hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast in Maricopa County. Arizona's Supreme Court later ruled that there was no evidence that was true. Her legal challenge was first thrown out of court by a judge in December, and later dismissed by a court of appeals in the state in February.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks with reporters at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She told her supporters that she had some "bombshells" about election fraud in the Arizona governor's race last November. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In March, the Arizona Supreme Court refused to hear nearly all of Lake's appeal to the court's decision. It said that there was no evidence that 35,000 fraudulent votes were cast in the election. The same court later ruled that Lake's attorneys pay $2,000 in sanctions for making "false actual statements."

The justices, however, didn't throw out one of seven claims made by Lake in her challenge. They said a trial court in Maricopa County should conduct an additional review of the county's procedures for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots.

The consistent rejection of her lawsuit does not appear to have made Lake less combative nor nudged her towards giving up her efforts to overturn Arizona's gubernatorial result. Lake has tried to turn the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling into a victory. Her legal challenge was kept alive by the redirecting of her signature verification claim to a Maricopa County trial court.

In a tweet published on Twitter on Wednesday, Lake wrote: "Arizona, The sabotage was worse than we thought." She added: "We have some bombshells to share with you." She then asked her supporters to read an article written by UncoverDC's editor-in-chief Tracy Beanz on May 10. It states that "new evidence shows Maricopa County falsely certified that it passed L&A [logic and accuracy] testing and then secretly tested all of the tabulators on three different days."

Beanz added: "It also shows they KNEW that 260 of the tabulators WOULD FAIL on Election Day."

The alleged evidence was contained in a series of screenshots of the pages of the motion for relief from judgment filed separately from Lake's legal challenge by her attorneys Bryan Blehm and Kurt Olsen. In sight of these alleged discoveries, the motion asks for relief from judgment—as Beanz explains, "basically a do-over" of the judge's ruling over Lake's case.

"If you have newly discovered evidence that you couldn't have had in time for the previous trial or the fraud, misrepresentation, or other misconduct of the opposing party, you can request what Lake is requesting. And they sure do," Beanz wrote.

She is explicitly supportive of Lake and her claims against Maricopa County's officials. In her piece, Beanz wrote: "WE MUST continue to fight, and we MUST support those with the guts to do what Kari Lake is doing."

The alleged evidence Lake's attorneys say that have has not been verified nor confirmed. Lake's case is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. on May 17 in Maricopa County.

Newsweek has contacted Maricopa County for comment by email.