Kari Lake Calls Out 'Loser' Heckler Online, Doubles Down on Debate Call

Kari Lake has doubled down on her willingness to debate a "loser" who heckled her during an event in Iowa on April 7.

The former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate said she would debate the unidentified man if he "grows a set of cojones [testicles]."

The unidentified heckler called Lake a "fascist liar" at Iowa State University.

Lake took to Twitter on Wednesday and reiterated her desire to debate the unidentified heckler, who called her a "fascist liar" during an event in Iowa, if "he grows a set of cojones [testicles]."

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is pictured at a border-security roundtable at the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on November 4, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Lake is continuing to challenge her defeat in the 2022 governor's race and has offered to debate a heckler who shouted at her in Iowa earlier this April. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Republican is continuing to challenge her 2022 defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. The state's supreme court ruled last month that a lower court had been wrong to dismiss a complaint about the signature verification process on early ballots in Maricopa County.

However, the Arizona State Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of Lake's claim. The issue has now been sent back to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who previously dismissed Lake's case.

Former news anchor Lake shared a news article about the heckling incident to Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "As a mom, I've dealt with toddlers throwing temper tantrums & teenagers acting out."

Thankfully, my kids outgrew those stages. Sadly, the same can't be said for this loser who scurried off in fear. If he grows a set of cojones, I’d be happy to debate him.🇺🇸 https://t.co/W2ZzhOz1b3 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 19, 2023

"Thankfully, my kids outgrew those stages. Sadly, the same can't be said for this loser who scurried off in fear. If he grows a set of cojones, I'd be happy to debate him," the Republican said, adding a U.S. flag emoji.

Lake previously told Newsweek in a statement that she was willing to debate the heckler. She said that, as a mother, she had "dealt with two toddlers throwing temper tantrums and even worse than that, two teenagers who thought mom was the worst."

"Luckily, my children grew out of both of those stages. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for this loser who had to scurry off to mommy. If he grows a set of cojones between now and my next event in Iowa, he's more than welcome to jump on stage and debate me," Lake said.

On April 7, Lake was speaking to a crowd at the University of Iowa about the fact that she was born in the state before commenting on education when she was interrupted by the heckler.

In a video shared by her campaign, a heckler could be heard shouting: "You're a fascist liar, Kari! F*** you!"

Other members of the crowd reacted to the heckler angrily, with one person calling him a "scumbag" and another adding that "the only fascist is you."

The Republican then responded to the man, saying: "Actually, really? In what way, sir?" before she was informed that the person had left.

"Oh, he ran," Lake said, adding: "I will have a debate with that guy any day of the week."

Speculation has continued about Lake's political future. A poll of 550 likely Arizona Republican primary voters was conducted from April 10 to 12 by J.L. Partners. It showed Lake holds a 28-point lead over her nearest rival for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

However, she is continuing to contest her 2022 electoral defeat. Judge Peter Thompson is now tasked with deciding whether Lake's complaint regarding signature verification should be dismissed on other grounds or whether it has merit.

Arizona Governor Hobbs defeated Lake by more than 17,000 votes and was sworn in on January 2.

Newsweek has reached out to Kari Lake's team via email for further comment.