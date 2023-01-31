Kari Lake's Chances of Being Indicted Amid Criminal Referral in Arizona

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could be facing possible charges after the Arizona Secretary of State's Office accused her of illegally sharing voters' signatures on her Twitter account as evidence the 2022 election was somehow rigged against her.

On Monday, Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sent a letter to Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes referring Lake for investigation for what he said was a violation of state law by sharing several voters' signatures on her Twitter page, citing a statute under Arizona law that states signature files "shall not be accessible or reproduced by any person other than the voter."

In AZ—> Arizona’s new Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sent the following letter to AZ AG Kris Mayes this afternoon, referring Kari Lake for investigation for what, he says, was a violation of state law by tweeting out copies of voter signatures in her tweet, below. https://t.co/RTHXR3FXu0 pic.twitter.com/pIG9XniwqC — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 30, 2023

"The protections afforded by this subsection prohibit posting any information derived from voter registration forms or precinct registers to the internet, and under no circumstance may a person other than the voter or [a] statutorily authorized person reproduce a voter's signature," read the referral.

On its face, that's exactly what Lake—who has so far failed to produce sufficient evidence to overturn the election—appeared to do. But whether the state actually has a case is a different question.

The signature files Lake shared on her Twitter account Monday had, in reality, already been made public one week earlier during testimony by Shelby Busch, chair of the conservative We the People AZ Alliance, to the Senate Elections Committee on a number of Republican-led bills seeking reforms to several facets of Arizona election law: a fact her campaign account made note of Monday night.

"Adrian Fontes wants Kris Mayes to investigate & potentially imprison @KariLake for the 'crime' of ... sharing signature verification evidence that was presented before the @AZSenateGOP & is currently in her lawsuit," they tweeted.

According to Busch, 10 percent of signatures she and her group evaluated were "egregious" divergences from the original, thereby falling short of the Secretary of State's offices own standards for signature verification—a key argument for Lake as she seeks to overturn the result of the election.

"We trained our workers to pass a ballot, not to look for a reason not to pass a ballot," Busch claimed during the January 24 hearing. "Every one [of the ballot envelopes] that fell into this egregious category we believe has zero capability of meeting any of the Secretary of State standards."

🚨Signature Verification🚨



"What was most concerning to us overall was that 10% of the signatures that were reviewed fall into what we consider an "egregious" category."



Meaning these signatures fail multiple points & cannot pass.



They were passed anyway & added to the count. pic.twitter.com/j0kx9TGdcH — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 23, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Lake's team for comment.

Whether Lake potentially violated the law by reposting publicly available documents is unclear, and would largely be based on whether the documents themselves were obtained outside the realm of a public records request and illegally submitted for the record.

Newsweek has reached out to Senate Judiciary Committee Vice Chairwoman Wendy Rogers, a key figure in recent efforts to challenge the state's elections, for comment, including processes involved to submit those documents for the record.

While there are provisions in Arizona public records law prohibiting the release of information that could violate people's "privacy," what actually qualifies is not clearly defined, and there is no language outlining whether sharing confidential documents in a public setting nullifies those protections.

"Speaking generally, otherwise confidential things that are made public through presentation in a public hearing, and as to which no effort has been made to secure their secrecy (such as in camera inspection by the judge, adjudication in a closed hearing, or a gag order) has lost its confidentiality and enters the public domain," Jim Gardner, an elections law expert at the University of Buffalo told Newsweek.

Newsweek has reached out to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office for comment.