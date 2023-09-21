Kari Lake's Chances As She Weighs Arizona Senate Race

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is reportedly set to launch her campaign for the state's U.S. Senate seat next month.

Lake could get between 25 and 35 percent of the vote, making her a potentially strong candidate for the GOP, according to polling between April and July.

News that Lake will announce her Senate bid as early as October was first reported by Politico, who attributed the information to three people familiar with the matter.

Kari Lake with supporters on June 12, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lake is set to launch a bid for the U.S. Senate from Arizona, according to Politico. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Lake, a former television anchor turned Republican who won the backing of Donald Trump for her gubernatorial bid, has hinted at her interest in running for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat for months. She is currently involved in a legal battle to overturn her loss in the November 2022 election.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat who has since left the party and become an Independent.

While a Democratic challenger to Sinema has already emerged in Ruben Gallego, the Republican field has appeared hesitant to put forth a candidate as Lake's bid remained a possibility.

Sinema has not declared whether she will run for re-election, though polls often consider her as running. Gallego officially launched his Senate campaign in January.

Republican Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County, is also running. Another possible candidate from the GOP side is Blake Masters, who was defeated in his previous Senate bid, though The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump called him to express doubt he could win over Lake in a GOP primary.

Next year, Arizona's Senate race is likely to be a three-way election with Sinema as Independent, Gallego for the Democrats, and possibly Lake for the GOP.

Previous polls compounded by FiveThirtyEight have considered this option. In mid-April, a poll by Public Policy Polling reported that Sinema would have received 14 percent of the vote, Gallego 42 percent, and Lake 35 percent.

A poll from July 13-17, the most recent on FiveThirtyEight including all three potential candidates, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights shows that Sinema would have gotten 26 percent of the vote, Gallego 34 percent, and Lake 25 percent.

A poll conducted within the same period and also from Noble Predictive Insights but only considering Gallego and Lake gave the Democrat 45 percent of the vote and the Republican 35 percent of the vote.

Lake's bid for the Senate race would officially put an end to her claims that Arizona's latest gubernatorial election was stolen from her. After losing to Hobbs by a margin of 17,000 votes, Lake refused to concede, and legally challenged the election results, asking for the race to be re-run or for her to be declared winner.

Lake alleged irregularities in Maricopa County—home to 60 percent of voters—prevented Republican voters from casting their ballot in support of her. Her claims were eventually thrown out of court.

To run for a new position in Arizona, Lake would have to finally drop her challenge to the November race.