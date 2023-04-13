Kari Lake Issues Governor Election Warning: 'They Can Feel the Drum Beat'

Kari Lake, the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, has vowed to continue fighting alleged election fraud in her latest warning to Maricopa County election officials.

Despite a close race, Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, part of a broader trend in the 2022 midterms of Trump-backed, election-denying candidates being rejected by voters. Lake has, however, yet to concede the race to Hobbs, alleging that voter fraud and other issues were to blame for the loss.

Among the issues that she pointed to were the problems with ballot printers that impacted voters in Maricopa County, which led to long lines for many and widespread confusion. Reports indicated that the printers produced ballots that were too light to be properly tabulated by other machines on hand.

Lake has alleged that these issues disproportionately affected and disenfranchised her voters, though her attempts to bring the matter to court were dismissed and further research found that voters in Democratic-leaning areas were also impacted.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Kari Lake has issued her latest governor election warning after speaking on the War Room podcast on April 12. Getty

Speaking to Steve Bannon on the War Room podcast on Wednesday, April 12, Lake insisted that she would continue the fight and suggested that officials were getting worried about her persistence.

Host Bannon began by asking Lake what she felt was going on in Arizona and pushed the claim that they had stolen the election from former President Donald Trump as well as Lake in the gubernatorial election.

She replied: "We are living in a banana republic called Arizona right now with people who have taken control of our government that were not elected to take those roles."

She continued: "I'm talking about people like [Secretary of State of Arizona] Adrian Fontes, [Governor of Arizona] Katie Hobbs and [Arizona Attorney General] Kris Mayes.

"They have stolen our government from we the people and they think this is going to go away.

"They think they can run their phoney little investigations, Maricopa County put out the results of their phoney investigation where they investigated themselves."

She added: "They are afraid because they know that they can't just say nothing wrong happened in the election.

"They have to come up with some phoney reasons that the machines just miraculously, on election day, turned on the people and printed the wrong image.

"We know they are going against every single expert who understands these things and it tells me they are nervous.

"They can feel the drum beat, we are coming at them, they can hear it and they know we are not going to stop.

"I'm like a dog on a bone and I will not stop until we get justice in Arizona."

