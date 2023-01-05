Kari Lake Rails Against AZ County After Officials Admit to Election Blunder

Former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, an Arizona Republican, blasted a county in her home state after officials there fessed up to election gaffes.

Lake lost her own election for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Even though she came up short by more than 17,000 votes, the conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump dug in her heels and legally challenged the results. So far, however, she's been unable to prove her claims of election fraud.

Since her defeat, Lake has lashed out at Democrats and fellow Republicans alike, claiming that the political parties "stole" the election from her. Regardless, Hobbs was sworn in as governor earlier this week.

On Thursday morning, Lake slammed Arizona's Pinal County via tweet after officials seemed to admit that the November election could have gone smoother.

"In the August Primary Pinal County RAN OUT of Republican ballots 1 hour into Election Day. 25% of vote centers ran out of Republican ballots," Lake wrote. "Then in the General Election more major problems—their answer? 'NEXT time we'll have a solid election.' Our Elections are a joke."

Pinal County was blemished by ballot issues during August's primary election, according to NPR, prompting officials to promise to make changes ahead of the election in November. Yet, that election reportedly experienced certain difficulties as well, KJZZ reported.

Lake's tweet included a video streamed on Wednesday that showed Pinal County leaders discussing the issues at hand. At one point, Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh, a Republican, told another official that he appreciated their efforts to fix the problems, adding, "I think next time, we'll have a solid election."

In response, some social media users reminded Lake that she'd lost fair and square by sharing a post from Democratic Party elections lawyer Marc E. Elias.

"BREAKING: Arizona Supreme Court DENIES Kari Lakes motion to transfer and expedite her election contest appeal to the state Supreme Court," Elias tweeted Wednesday night. "@katiehobbs is Arizona's governor."

Officials announced on Wednesday that Pinal County elections staff and supervisors weren't aware that there was a problem with the vote tallies prior to certifying the outcome of the November election, according to The Arizona Republic.

Now, following the "tallying blunder" and "disastrous primary election," Pinal County's supervisors board is expected to consider making changes to regain voters' trust, per The Republic.

Certain ballot-counting errors were admitted by county officials last week. There'd reportedly been a discrepancy of some 500 votes between the recount and certified election totals.

"The tallying problems didn't change the results of two races—for state attorney general and state schools superintendent—that were recounted statewide because of tight margins," according to The Arizona Republic. "And numerous officials said they believe the recount results are accurate."

Newsweek reached out to Pinal County election officials and a representative for Lake for additional comment.