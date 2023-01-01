Kari Lake Reveals What She Learned About Herself in 2022: 'The Right Thing'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake revealed what she found "out about herself in 2022" during a New Year's Eve appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

Lake is continuing to claim she was the rightful victor of November's Governor of Arizona election, though she had an appeal thrown out of court last month.

Democrat Katie Hobbs is now Governor-elect of Arizona, having beaten Lake by more than 17,000 votes.

During his podcast Bannon, who briefly served as Donald Trump's chief White House strategist between January and August 2017, asked his guest: "What did Kari Lake find out about herself in 2022?"

She replied: "When I walked away from my job in 2021 I truly, for the first time, handed my life over to God 100 percent. Not just like 100 percent when the times are bad, or like 95 percent, I truly said to God 'I know I'm doing the right thing, I know this is what I need to do and I'm putting my life in your hands.'"

Lake worked as an anchor on Phoenix based TV network KSAZ-TV, which she quit in 2021 shortly before announcing her run for governor.

The GOP candidate continued: "And now with what's happened since November 8th, with this absolute assault on our sacred vote, I've learned that my faith has gotten even stronger and as difficult as the times are right now, and I want to leave your listeners with hope, these are not impossible times.

"I truly believe that with God we will overcome all of this evil that's facing us, all of this corruption and we will be able to take back this country."

On Tuesday a Maricopa County judge rejected Lake's claims of electoral malpractice after a two-day trial, and confirmed Hobbs as the election winner.

Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson said "every single witness" had refuted Lake's claims of electoral fraud, and ordered her to pay Hobbs' legal fees.

In response, Lake has filed a petition seeking to transfer the case to the Arizona Supreme Court.

During an appearance on The Larry Elder Show on Epoch TV, Lake insisted she would have been "graceful" if she believed she'd lost her election fairly.

She commented: "Somebody said, 'Oh, just be graceful, you lost.' No, we didn't lose. If I would have lost I would be graceful. But I don't walk away when I've been the victim of a crime.

"It's not just me. The people of Arizona have been the victim of a stolen election."

Lake was endorsed by Donald Trump ahead of his election, and is a supporter of the former president's discredited claim that he really won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's claims of fraud have been repeatedly rejected in court and by independent, and even Republican aligned, legal experts.

