Kari Lake Mocks Ron DeSantis for Awkward Iowa Gaffe: 'Use a Tissue'

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake mocked Ron DeSantis for apparently wiping sweat on potential voters and touching his nose before shaking hands.

Lake spoke on Steve Bannon's show on Tuesday and accused DeSantis of this act while at Waspy's Truck Stop and Convenience Store in Iowa last Friday.

In a clip that has gone viral on X, formally known as Twitter, DeSantis is seen wiping his nose before touching a voter. Lake ridiculed the Florida governor for this and pleaded with him to use a tissue.

Newsweek has contacted Ron DeSantis via email for comment.

"DeSantis wipes his nose before touching a voter and then wipes his nose again," political commentator and podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen wrote as a caption for the video which has been viewed more than 270,000 times.

DeSantis wipes his nose before touching a voter and then wipes his nose again. (@stephanie_murr) pic.twitter.com/YW4sYvooYo — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 12, 2023

Kari Lake visits SiriusXm to discuss her book "Unafraid: Just Getting Started" at SiriusXM Studios on June 27, 2023 in New York City. Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Kari Lake mocked DeSantis while speaking on Steve Bannon's show on Tuesday. Getty

"Well, I said I was going to give him a pro tip because I was watching as he's campaigning across Iowa and its hot and sweaty in the summer," Lake said on Bannon's show seemingly in reference to the clip.

"I know people think of the cold winters there, but, you know, have you seen the video?

"It's like every time he's around people, he's so awkward, but he's literally wiping the sweat off of his face and then touching people and rubbing his nose.

"Ron, use a tissue, please. The people of Iowa do not appreciate having your runny nose and your sweaty face rubbed all over them."

Donald Trump has also ridiculed DeSantis for being "awkward" when interacting with voters. In late July, Trump falsely suggested DeSantis wiped his nose before shaking hands with a supporter in Iowa after sharing an altered video clip.

In a Truth Social clip, that Trump captioned 'AWKWARD!', an edited video shows DeSantis clinking bottles of beers with his supporters before wiping his nose and shaking hands with another person.

In reality, DeSantis shook hands with the supporter first, wiped his nose and continued speaking. After wiping his nose, he is not seen shaking anyone else's hand in the clip.

Kari Lake has been a staunch supporter of DeSantis' rival, Donald Trump, as the pair both push to become the president in the 2024 elections.

Lake has also been critical of DeSantis and last week lashed out at him for saying that Trump legitimately lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

DeSantis, who is trailing Trump by a wide margin in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination but remains his most formidable challenger, told NBC News on August 7 that "of course" Trump lost the last election.

This is despite the repeated claims by Trump, his supporters and some of his allies that the election was "stolen."

DeSantis has suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks as a number of polls have shown him falling behind in the race with Donald Trump.

Emerson College's survey, which released a new poll August 15, showed that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has overtaken DeSantis in the early presidential primary state of New Hampshire.

Last week, the Republican-leaning pollster Cygnal released data stating businessman Vivek Ramaswamy had overtaken DeSantis as the most preferred option, putting DeSantis in third behind Ramaswamy and Trump.