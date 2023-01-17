Kari Lake Says Senate Rumors Are a Distraction From Election Lawsuit

Republican Kari Lake dispelled reports that she was considering a bid for Arizona's Senate seat in 2024, saying the rumor was a distraction created by the "fake news."

Lake, who lost Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial race to Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, has continued to fight for her failed election lawsuit that argues there was intentional malpractice by election officials on November 8. According to a tweet Monday from CNN's Kate Sullivan, Lake is contemplating a run against Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

"I really believe this is the fake news putting this out trying to take the focus off of our election lawsuit," Lake told One American News host Addison Smith while speaking on Smith's show Tuesday.

"We have the strongest election lawsuit this country has ever seen; it is in the appellate court, it's moving forward quickly," Lake continued. "The fake news, of course, doesn't want to cover that, so they want to create some palace intrigue on what's happening."

Lake's campaign Twitter account also tweeted a statement regarding the Senate run reports, echoing that Lake was "hyper-focused on winning her court case." However, according to the statement posted Tuesday, Lake has had "dozens of people" suggest that she run in 2024.

"Kari is hyper-focused on winning her court case as she is the duly-elected Governor & her Election Case proves that. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 17, 2023

Last week, the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed to expedite Lake's case against the decision of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who ruled that Lake's suit did not prove "clear and convincing" evidence of misconduct by state election officials. Judges will now hear Lake's appeal case on February 1.

Lake's suit argues that Hobbs—who has already been sworn in as governor—should be removed from office, and that Lake is the "duly-elected Governor," as her campaign tweeted Tuesday.

As Newsweek previously reported, Lake would have to admit she lost in the race against Hobbs in order to run for Senate, according to a tweet from Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego on Tuesday. The state's resign-to-run law prohibits elected officials who aren't in the final year of their term from running for a position without first vacating the current one.

"I am focused right now on winning this election and getting Katie Hobbs thrown out of the governor's office," Lake concluded during Smith's show Tuesday.

Lake, a former television host and former President Donald Trump's endorsement for Arizona's gubernatorial race, has also spread claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, a baseless assertion that Trump has continued to push.

"I want to be very obvious here, and I'm speaking very obvious, D.C. is messed up," Lake added in Tuesday's interview. "It's corrupt. Arizona is corrupt. And we need good people in the Senate, in our governor's office, at the state level and at the federal level to fight this corruption."

Newsweek has reached out to Maricopa County election officials for comment.