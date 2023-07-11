Kari Lake Defends 'Sweet Grandma' Republican Over X-Rated Hunter Biden Pics

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, defended state Senator Wendy Rogers for retweeting to her 300,000 followers a video containing explicit images of Hunter Biden, calling her a "sweet grandma."

Rogers, a 68-year-old pro-Trump Republican, was elected state senator in November 2020. She shared on Twitter a video containing some of the images extracted from Hunter Biden's laptop between 2006 and 2019 and published online by a nonprofit website BidenLaptopMedia.com.

"It's all here in black and white. Oh, and apparently in NBC living color," read the tweet next to the video that has since been taken down. Newsweek has contacted Rogers and Lake for comment by email on Tuesday.

Kari Lake visits SiriusXm to discuss her book "Unafraid: Just Getting Started" at SiriusXM Studios on June 27, 2023 in New York City. The defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor defended state Senator Wendy Rogers for retweeting a video of Hunter Biden with explicit images. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Rogers has come under fire for posting the video. She is a member of the Oath Keepers group that push forward the conspiracy theory of the so-called "Great Replacement". This claims that an elite cabal, often called Jewish, is plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants.

Local attorney Tom Ryan said Rogers may have violated Arizona's revenge porn law, in which it is a criminal offense to share a sexual picture of anyone without their consent.

Arizona Republicans defended Rogers, saying that she was not aware that the X-rated images were contained in the video.

State Senate President Warren Petersen released a statement saying: "Rogers didn't realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed."

However, this explanation was dismissed by E.J. Montini in an op-ed for the Arizona Republic which questioned whether her defense "for distributing pornography over the internet is...stupidity?"

"The political cesspool that is Rogers knows no depth. It's immeasurable," the piece said, as it referred to previous controversies involving the GOP lawmaker.

Lake is still very much involved in the Arizona GOP, despite having lost the latest gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs in November. She also defended Rogers, calling the Senator a "sweet grandma" who was trying to do the right thing.

"It's pretty telling... A sweet Grandma named Senator @WendyRogersAZ exposes pictures of Biden family depravity & the corrupt political machine accuses her of revenge porn," Lake tweeted on Tuesday.

"A Mama Bear on a mission exposes systemic election fraud & they try to throw me in jail," Lake added, drawing a parallel between Rogers and herself.

"Brave filmmakers release an incredible film about the evils of child sex trafficking & the corporate media declares them conspiracy theorists. The corrupt machine tries to destroy everyone who threatens their control. But we choose sunlight over their gaslight."

It's not the first time that Rogers has come under fire for her controversial actions. In 2022, she was censured by the state Senate after giving a prerecorded speech at a white nationalist conference.

Only three months ago, Rogers, who represents the seventh legislative district in the Grand Canyon State, had sponsored a bill to block minors from watching online pornography.