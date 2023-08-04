Kari Lake Touts 'American Revolutionary War' in Defense of Donald Trump

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has touted the American Revolutionary War in apparent defense of former President Donald Trump.

Lake cited the war, also known as the American War of Independence, in a tweet on Thursday in response to a comment by Reverend Al Sharpton, who compared Trump unfavorably to Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four felony counts tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that followed.

Lake has echoed Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and she has made similar claims about her own defeat in the 2022 Arizona governor's race, unsuccessfully challenging the outcome in the courts.

From left, Donald Trump on July 7, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska, and Kari Lake during a rally at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport on June 12, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lake has touted the "American Revolutionary War" in an apparent defense of the former president. Scott Olson/Getty; Octavio Jones/Getty

On Thursday, Lake retweeted a post from Twitter account Breaking911 which had shared a video of Sharpton, a civil rights activist who sought the 2004 Democratic presidential nomination.

Discussing Trump's arraignment on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Sharpton said: "Can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power?"

Jefferson and Madison were both key figures in the American Revolution and the era of independence that followed, with Jefferson serving as the third U.S. president and Madison as the fourth.

"Might I suggest you study the American Revolutionary War, Mr. Sharpton," Lake tweeted. "That was our first rumble with the Globalists. (check out the Declaration of Independence while you're at it)."

The American Revolutionary War was fought from 1775 to 1783 by the 13 American colonies against Great Britain and ultimately resulted in an American victory and formal recognition of U.S. independence.

Lake has been a staunch ally of former President Trump and previously suggested that other Republican presidential candidates should drop out of the race and "rally around our nominee, President Donald J. Trump."

She has also maintained that she is the rightful winner of Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial race. Lake was defeated by Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes but has challenged the outcome of the election in the courts, alleging irregularities in how the election had been conducted.

A grand jury indicted Trump on Tuesday on four charges in the Capitol riot probe, which include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and he has repeatedly criticized the special counsel's probe, claiming it's politically motivated.

Following his arraignment on Thursday, Trump told reporters at Ronald Reagan National Airport: "This is a very sad day for America."

"And it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay, and all of the broken buildings and walls, and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It's a very sad thing to see it," he said.

"This is a persecution of a political opponent," he went on. "This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers ... If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America."