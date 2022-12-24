Kari Lake Unlikely To Succeed in Overturning Election, Charlie Kirk Admits

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is unlikely to succeed in her lawsuit challenging the results of the recent election, according to Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk.

Lake, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has brought a lawsuit against the results of the election where she was defeated by Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

"I think it's unlikely a judge is going to come in and reverse the current standing," Kirk told conservative network OAN in remarks shared to Twitter by PatriotTakes, which describes itself as "researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism."

"I would love that," Kirk said. "I would love to have a new election, but I also want to make sure people don't get their hopes up unrealistically. It's an injustice what happened to Kari Lake. It's wrong. I believe it's illegal to sabotage and ambush the administration of an election like what we saw happen."

Kirk added that it would be a "Herculean effort" to successfully challenge the election result.

Lake Says She Won by 500,000 Votes

Lake discussed the lawsuit in remarks delivered at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and described the suit as "chock full of evidence."

"I believe we won by four to 500,000 votes," Lake said. "And our lawsuit proves that."

Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson ruled on Monday that two counts brought by Lake in her lawsuit about the election could go forward to trial and that closed-door trial concluded on Thursday. Thompson dismissed eight other claims brought by Lake.

Those two counts relate to allegations of ballot printer malfunctions, with the first count claiming that malfunctions in ballot-on-demand (BOD) printers on Election Day were not certified, while the second count alleges that there were violations of the County Election Manual with regard to ballots' chain of custody.

In a court filing on Friday, December 16, a lawyer for Hobbs called claims in the lawsuit "rank speculation."

"Kari Lake lost the Governor's race to Katie Hobbs by 17,117 votes," attorney Alexis Danneman wrote.

"In the face of this insurmountable margin, Lake brings a sprawling election contest, alleging everything from cyber hacking to Twitter mischief to intra-Republican warfare—all in an effort to sow distrust in Arizona's election results," the filing said.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek this week that Lake's lawsuit was so "frivolous on its face" that he was surprised Thompson didn't dismiss it entirely.

"The law requires actual evidence of intentional wrongdoing," Rahmani said. "At worst, election officials made a mistake in printing the ballots, but those mistaken ballots were still counted. That type of harmless error is not enough to meet the high bar necessary to overturn an election."

Newsweek has reached out to the Lake campaign for comment.