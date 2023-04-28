Kari Lake Wants Republicans to Focus on More Than 'Culture War'

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called on Republicans to focus on more than just fighting the "culture war."

"Social issues are incredibly important. We must fight and win the culture war," Lake wrote in a tweet on Friday afternoon. "But the 2024 election will be all about fixing our economy and preventing World War 3. @realDonaldTrump is the ONLY man for that job."

The comments by Lake come amid ongoing fights over culture issues in the U.S. such as the controversy surrounding Bud Light and its partnership with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' fight with Disney and the "woke" community.

This month, Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram showcasing her partnership with Bud Light in an effort to promote her transition to a woman. The partnership led to widespread criticism against Bud Light and calls for people to boycott the brand. Many right-wing voices, such as Lake and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, called for supporters to avoid buying Bud Light.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 8, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. In a tweet on April 28, 2023, Lake said that the 2024 election will focus more on the economy and "preventing World War 3." Justin Sullivan/Getty

On April 5, Lake posted a tweet saying that while at a rally with supporters in Iowa, many refused to drink Bud Light because of its partnership.

"I have to share something hilarious with you guys. I'm in Iowa with hundreds of voters tonight for a rally. There was an open bar that RAN OUT of beer...Except for one brand... @BudLight Go woke, go BROKE. Sad!" Lake said in a tweet.

Lake also recently responded to reports that two Bud Light marketing executives took a leave of absence amid the ongoing controversy.

"When Conservatives fight the culture war we win. They call us the "silent majority" for a reason," Lake wrote. "But we can no longer afford to be silent. There's too much at stake."

As Lake told Republicans to look at other issues the nation is facing, DeSantis was also recently criticized for focusing "too much time on the culture wars."

While speaking with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow last week, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that DeSantis "spends way too much time on the culture wars, and that begins with Disney and includes many other things."

"Woke is important, but you can't have that as a replacement for a bold, growth-centric economic plan," Conway added.

DeSantis previously filed legislation seeking to remove Disney's self-governing status after the company criticized the Florida governor's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Newsweek reached out to Lake's press office via email for further comment.