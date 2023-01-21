Kari Lake Won't Back Down on Election Conspiracies

Kari Lake, who ran for Arizona governor in last November's midterm elections, continued to tout election conspiracies on Saturday, calling for "honest elections."

Lake made her comments in reference to a video shared to Twitter by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, which begins with "How to steal an election." A narrator in the video then accuses Democrats and the media of being responsible for Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.

"And then do it again in 2022. Time to stand up and say 'No!'" Lake wrote on Twitter in reference to the midterms. "We the People demand honest elections and we are going to get them."

Lake, who lost the governorship to Katie Hobbs, a Democrat and Arizona's secretary of state, refused to concede and led legal efforts to challenge the election's results. She insisted that she won despite a lack of evidence and failed attempts in court to overturn the result.

On Friday, Lake claimed that a coalition of Democrats and RINOs (Republicans in name only) worked to manipulate the final result in favor of Hobbs, who defeated her by just over 17,000 votes.

"The Red Wave happened in AZ," tweeted Lake, who has repeatedly said that there is "shocking" proof of fraud, but has been unable to provide any. "Crooked Dems and RINOs rigged our Elections. EVERYONE knows Arizonans did NOT vote for Cartel-controlled goons like Hobbs, Fontes & Mayes. Frauds stole Arizona's state Government."

She also cited a report by conspiracy theorist Greg Rubini as evidence that she won the election. Rubini's report detailed the "real" state-level results of a number of key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.

Rubini, who claims to have contacts of high-ranking individuals in intelligence, had his Twitter account temporarily suspended in 2020 for repeatedly violating the platform's policies by touting conspiracy theories, including ones related to COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. Buzzfeed previously reported in June 2020 that Rubini is an alias of a 61-year-old Italian man who worked in marketing and music promotions, with no national security or intelligence credentials.

In his Friday report, Rubini claimed Trump—who narrowly lost Arizona to Joe Biden in 2020 by just under 11,000 votes—actually dominated the results there by more than 13 points, a conclusion Rubini reached by reverse engineering the results by "using the scientific method." However, he never explained how he reached that conclusion.

Meanwhile, Lake targeted RINOs during an appearance last week with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, and insisted that this side of the Republican Party was "panicked."

"When you're in politics, you are working for the people. You're not the boss; the people are the boss, and we need to get back to that," Lake said. "And right now, we're watching this RINO class of our party try to go into all of these small legislative districts and claw back control. And I want the grassroots to know: Don't give them a damn inch."

Newsweek reached out to Lake's press office for comment.