Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Appeal to Overturn Arizona Governor Election

Kari Lake, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, is not backing down from her claims that she is the "rightful" winner of last month's election, and she's signaling that she's prepared to bring her lawsuit challenging the results all the way to the state supreme court.

On Tuesday night, Lake filed an appeal in her election lawsuit days after a Maricopa County judge ruled against her and confirmed Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who defeated Lake by more than 17,000 votes, as the winner of the election.

After a two-day trial, Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson ruled that "every single witness" refuted Lake's claims of misconduct and that the court could not "accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence."

But Lake remained undeterred in her efforts to challenge the results of the election, filing her appeal roughly a week before Hobbs is set to be inaugurated as the 24th governor of Arizona, and the state's fifth female governor.

Appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast late Tuesday, Lake defended her decision to appeal, saying, "I am standing up for the people of this state, the people who were done wrong on Election Day and the millions of people who live outside of Maricopa County whose vote was watered down by this bogus election in Maricopa County."

Legal experts say Lake will face an even tougher task in the court of appeals and that her chances of overturning the judge's ruling are "slim, if not none."

"She's got a lot of work to do to try to make [her] argument and, and I'm unpersuaded she can pull it off," David Schultz, election law expert and professor at Hamline University, told Newsweek.

Thompson had already dismissed eight of the 10 counts listed in Lake's lawsuit before the trial, but allowed two—that election officials purposely caused ballot printer malfunctions and that they didn't follow ballot chain of custody—to proceed. He did, however, require Lake's team to not only prove election fraud, but that it was intentionally done to sway the results against her.

Ultimately, Thompson ruled that Lake failed to show misconduct of that magnitude.

Attorney Norman Eisen told Newsweek that he predicts Lake will "fail again on appeal because, contrary to her wild election denialism and outrageous allegations, there is no reason to question the outcome."

"She clearly lost," Eisen said.

Schultz said it was clear from the trial that Lake lacked factual information to support her claims and thus, "really had no case," even in the district court.

And even if she did have additional facts or evidence that could bolster her case, Lake lost her opportunity because none of it could be introduced in the appeal stage.

"All she can do is basically try to argue that the lower court got it wrong on a matter of law," Schultz said. "What she has to show, at this point, is that the lower court made some mistake as a matter of law, and I didn't really see anything they did as a matter of law that they got wrong."

One of the few arguments Lake could make is that Thompson set too high a bar for her to prove, but Schultz said the Republican wouldn't have a great shot at that since the legal system puts the burden of proof on Lake.

"Unless she can find some legal argument, which I don't think she has, her chances of winning on appeal are slim, if not none," he said.