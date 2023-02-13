Moment Kate Middleton's Face Lit up During 2018 Royal Wedding Goes Viral

Kate Middleton, Britain's new Princess of Wales, and her facial reactions while watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte performing their roles as pageboy and flowergirl during the 2018 wedding of Princess Eugenie have gone viral on social media.

In the viral TikTok video, uploaded by the account kateprincessofwales.fp, Kate is shown in her seat at the chapel, placed between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Captioned, "the moment Kate saw them," as George and Charlotte entered the area where the royals were seated, the video shows Kate's face light up with a smile, which is briefly shared with Harry.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, married businessman Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018. The ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, was attended by senior members of the royal family. It took place just five months after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A first cousin of Prince William and Harry, Eugenie involved George and Charlotte among her junior attendants as she walked down the aisle. The wedding party included royal relations Mia Tindall, Isla and Savannah Phillips, and Maud Windsor, as well as Theodora Williams, the daughter of British pop singer Robbie Williams.

The TikTok clip has been viewed nearly 500,000 times since being uploaded on Sunday and has received more than 27,000 likes and 100 comments.

A number of users have praised the video, writing: "A mothers love is obvious," and "That's a beautiful moment."

"Proud mum watching her kids. Just the same for all mothers," posted one commenter, with another adding: "What about Harry's reaction, turns to ensure Kate is looking."

Eugenie was not the first royal family member to ask George and Charlotte to undertake official roles at their wedding.

In May 2018, both of the children, then-Cambridges, walked down the same St. George's Chapel aisle behind Meghan Markle as her soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles, walked her to the high altar.

For the occasion, George wore a miniature replica of the Blues and Royals (Household Cavalry) frock coat military uniform worn by his uncle Harry. Charlotte wore a custom bridesmaid's dress by the Paris fashion house, Givenchy, which created Meghan's wedding gown.

For the wedding of Princess Eugenie, Charlotte, George and the rest of the pageboys and flowergirls wore matching waistbands. They were printed with an artwork by Mark Bradford, an artist represented by the gallery Hauser & Wirth, of which Eugenie is a director.

The princess' wedding was attended by nearly all senior members of the royal family, including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

For the ceremony, Kate wore a bespoke day dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the designer who made her own wedding gown in 2011. The design was made in plum pink and featured statement pleating around the neckline, as well as exposed box pleated panels on the skirt. The royal accessorized with a matching hat by one of her favorite milliners, Philip Treacy.

Following their 2018 marriage, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their first child in February 2021, named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The name Philip was included as a tribute to the princess' royal grandfather, who would pass away in April of that year, and with whom Eugenie was close.

In January 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. A statement from Buckingham Palace said on January 24:

"Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

