Kate Middleton's Adorable Gesture to Young Boy Spotted in Viral Video

The Princess of Wales' adorable meeting with a schoolchild in 2022 has gone viral after fans highlighted a second interaction between the pair which took place at the royal's community Christmas concert later that same year.

A social media video of Kate's meetings with Theo Crompton from Anglesey in Wales has been viewed over 300,000 times on TikTok, with a number of users praising the princess for her positive interactions with children.

Kate was first introduced to four-year-old Crompton during a joint visit to Anglesey with Prince William in September 2022. The visit marked an important milestone for the couple as it was their first visit to the country as the new Prince and Princess of Wales—titles given to them by King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales photographed meeting Theo Crompton at the Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales, September 27, 2022. The princess met Crompton a second time at her community carol concert. Paul Ellis - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Crompton was spotted waiting patiently to meet the royal couple at the Holyhead Lifeboat Station where he presented Kate with flowers and joked with William about his tie.

Videos of the interaction were shared on social media with a number highlighting the significance of William and Kate's visit to Anglesey, seeing as it was the location of their first real marital home where they settled after their wedding in 2011 and where they lived when their first child, Prince George, was born in 2013.

Four months after the visit, fans were delighted to see Kate and Crompton interact once again when it was revealed that the princess had extended an invitation to him and his family to attend her community Christmas carol service, held at Westminster Abbey.

On December 15, 2022, Kate and extended members of the royal family—including King Charles and Queen Camilla—attended the service at the abbey which gathered members of communities around Britain, including key figures from charities and patronages held by the princess.

In a moment caught by news cameras covering the event, Kate was seen crouching down to greet Crompton, who commented on Paddington star Hugh Bonneville's attendance to perform a reading.

The Princess of Wales photographed greeting Theo Crompton at the community Christmas carol service held at Westminster Abbey, December 15, 2022. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Uploaded by TikTok user, princess__jo, on September 22, the edited compilation of Kate's interactions with Crompton has received in excess of 11,000 likes and over 100 comments, a number of which have praised the princess.

"I love how they always get down on their level to speak directly to children 🥰," wrote one user.

"She's such a beautiful lady and has time for everyone🥰," posted another, with a third comment reading: "Aww look at his wee face she's so good with him."

Crompton received a special shoutout from Kate on the official Kensington Palace social media channels after the Christmas event, posting a photo of the pair with the caption: "👋 Theo, great to see you again and so glad you could join us tonight!"

👋 Theo, great to see you again and so glad you could join us tonight! pic.twitter.com/I4XsiRRuXU — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2022

