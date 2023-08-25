Kate Middleton's 'Beautiful' Tribute to Prince William Goes Viral

Kate Middleton's touching tribute to her husband, Prince William, made during the COVID pandemic in 2021 has become the subject of a new viral video after resurfacing on TikTok.

The prince and princess met while studying at university in 2001 and began a decade-long road to the altar. They married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Since their marriage, the couple have undertaken a number of engagements and added roles within the monarchy, stepping up to become the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

They have three children—Prince George (born 2013), Princess Charlotte (born 2015) and Prince Louis (born 2018).

The Prince and Princess of Wales (when Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2021. Kate's pandemic tribute to her husband has gone viral on TikTok. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During the COVID pandemic William and Kate continued to support their charities and causes via video link, with Kate taking part in a digital discussion with a group of parents who had all experienced home schooling their children while British schools were closed due to lockdowns.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, princessmiddleton_, a new viral video begins with a clip from the discussion that was linked to the princess' work with early years children and also the Roe Green Junior School in Brent, England.

Made public in January 2021, the call involved headteacher Melissa Loosemore, asking the parents and Kate to write down answers to questions about their pandemic experiences with their children.

In the TikTok clip, Loosemore asks the group to "just write down who has been the greatest support to you."

To this, Kate revealed that she had written down "William."

The compilation video also shows clips of the royal couple together, including one of William recorded in 2023 telling a member of a crowd that Kate "always looks stunning."

Captioned "they're each other's rock 💞," the video has been viewed over 160,000 times so far, receiving in excess of 17,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the couple.

"Beautiful, true, unproblematic love. They are so good together," wrote one TikTok user.

"Even her cursive writing is beautiful!," posted another, with a further comment reading: "They're so cute 😍."

In further footage from the 2021 video call, not shown in the TikTok clip, Kate opened up about her further experiences in lockdown with her three children.

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown," she said. "Much to my children's horror!"

She also rated herself a "-5" for her math skills after helping George, Charlotte and Louis with their lessons.

Kate has further explored her interest in early years development and mental health, first by formally launching the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, and then its first major awareness campaign titled "Shaping Us" in January 2023.

The "Shaping Us" campaign seeks to bring discussions about the importance of the first five years of a child's life to a national platform in Britain, with the princess undertaking a series of engagements for its official launch.

Prince William and Kate marked their 12th wedding anniversary in April with their relationship expected to become the subject of increased focus at the end of the year with the release of Netflix's final season of The Crown.

For the show's sixth season, William (played by actor Ed McVey) will be depicted meeting Kate (Meg Bellamy) while studying at university, and their developing romance will be a key theme throughout.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

