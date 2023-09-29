Kate Middleton's Biggest Moments Since Becoming Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton has spent more than a year walking in Princess Diana's footsteps as the new Princess of Wales.

And in that time she has taken on new diplomatic responsibilities, weathered the storm of Prince Harry's memoir and visited America.

It all began in a moment of tragedy and mourning when Queen Elizabeth II passed away and King Charles III became Britain's new monarch.

Kate Middleton backstage after The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 2, 2022. The Princess of Wales wore a rented dress.

Becoming Princess of Wales

King Charles announced Kate and Prince William's new royal titles in his first public broadcast after becoming king on September 9.

"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," Charles said.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

A Show of Unity With Harry and Meghan

Even as the royal family came to terms with the loss of the queen, William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put years of fierce disagreement behind them to put on a show of unity.

The two couples stepped out side by side at Windsor Castle to meet members of the public gathered to pay their respects to Elizabeth.

It was the first time the group, previously nicknamed the "fab four" by the British media, had attended a joint event together since March 2020.

Meeting Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska

Kate also got down to the serious business of international diplomacy as she welcomed the First Lady of Ukraine to Buckingham Palace on September 18.

Olena Zelenska was in London for the queen's funeral and the Princess of Wales conducted a solo one-to-one meeting with her while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stayed focussed on the war with Russia.

Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

The princess helped her older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte through the queen's funeral while Prince William played a formal role, including in the procession to Westminster Abbey for the service and afterwards to Wellington Arch.

Kate wore a black Alexander McQueen coat dress with a wide-brimmed black hat and veil covering her face.

After the service, Elizabeth's committal was at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in London, England, on September 19, 2022.

The Earthshot Prize

Losing the queen meant William and Kate postponed a summit in New York to promote the prince's Earthshot Prize.

However, the couple did go ahead with Earthshot's main ceremony in Boston in November.

William and Kate went to a Boston Celtics basketball game at TD Garden before a visit to non-profit Roca which helps 16 to 24 year olds at risk of what publicity material described as "urban violence."

The prize ceremony itself was at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and featured performances Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding.

Kate wore a rented, green Solace London dress, which celebrity stylist Miranda Holder at the time told Newsweek "fitted perfectly with the ethics of the Earthshot Prize, being a highly sustainable fashion option, and will hopefully influence her many fashion-loving fans to consider trying a rental service themselves."

Together at Christmas

Christmas brought a major event in Catherine's calendar, her carol service at Westminster Abbey, which was recorded on December 15 and broadcast on Christmas Eve.

And she recorded a special introduction to the TV show, in which she paid tribute to the queen three months on from Elizabeth's death.

Kate said: "This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton with Prince William and Princess Charlotte at the "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us. This year's carol service is dedicated to her and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.

"So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

The concert took place in the shadow of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, which contained new swipes at the monarchy.

However, the biggest salvo would come a month later in the form of his memoir, Spare.

Surviving Prince Harry's Memoir

Harry's book contained a slew of private details about relations between the Sussexes and William and Kate.

Among them, Harry said Kate was offended when Meghan suggested she was experiencing "baby brain" in the days before the Sussexes 2018 royal wedding.

And he suggested Kate pestered Meghan to remake Princess Charlotte's bridesmaids dress because it was too baggy.

William came in for the greatest criticism, accused of bundling Harry to the ground in an argument about Meghan, but of all the royals, Kate came the closest to a response.

The princess in her first visit after the book came out went to an art-based therapy charity, Open Door, in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

According to The Sun, she said: "Talking therapies don't work for some people, they're not for everybody."

However, she was in conversation at the time with a young person who was doing music as a form of therapy and Kate added: "It's so important to have a range of therapies."

Only Kate, therefore, knows whether she actual meant the remark as a subtle nod to Harry's own experiences of therapy.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis share a moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony after King Charles III and Queen Camila's Coronation at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023.

King Charles' Coronation

The biggest event in the year after the queen's death and funeral was, however, King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Kate wore a couture Alexander McQueen gown embroidered with the flowers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On top, she wore the robes of the Royal Victoria Order, under which she is a dame, as well as a floral headpiece by Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

