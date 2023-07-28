Kate Middleton's 'Competitive' Moment With Prince William Shared by Fans

The Princess of Wales' formidable competitive streak has become the subject of a new viral video, after footage of a spin-cycling race against Prince William resurfaced on social-media site TikTok.

Kate and William have let their competitive natures take over during a number of public events over the course of their 12-year marriage. They've delighted fans by going head-to-head in challenges ranging from sport to baking and beyond.

One of the couple's most-recent races saw them take part in a spin sprint during a visit to a fitness centre in Wales in February. Footage from the high-pressure competition between husband and wife was uploaded to TikTok by user the.royal.watcher on July 28. It has received more than 106,000 views in just 24 hours.

The Princess of Wales holds a trophy after winning a spin sprint race against Prince William in Wales, February 28, 2023. The couple have long delighted fans with their competitive streaks. JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The couple's visit to the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot was made in their capacity as the new Prince and Princess of Wales—titles that were given to them by King Charles III when he acceded to the throne in September 2022.

William and Kate met with members of the local community to discuss how sport and physical exercise can support the mental health and well-being of its participants.

During the tour of the sport facilities, William and Kate stepped in on a spin class, where they were invited to try their hands at a 45-second sprint-endurance race. As they took to their bikes, the royals were cheered on by journalists who had been appointed to cover the visit. The couple displayed their famous competitiveness as they sweated it out.

Ultimately it was Kate who took the win, and the princess was awarded a small trophy for beating her husband, whom she consoled with a light-hearted pat.

In the TikTok video, captioned "when you're competitive AF and pretend you weren't even trying when you win," Kate is seen celebrating her win. The clip has received almost 4,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the princess.

"She is Capricorn. we are competitive," wrote one TikTok user of the clip.

"The Princess rocks it out!!" posted another, with a further comment reading: "Love her!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales recover after a spin cycle race at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Wales, February 28, 2023. Kate consoled her husband after the sporting defeat. JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The competitiveness between William and Kate extends to supporting sports as well as participating in them.

During a Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales in February, the couple attended in their capacities as patrons of England rugby and Welsh rugby. Kate took over the England patronage from Prince Harry, who handed the ceremonial role back to Queen Elizabeth II when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

During a meeting with supporters and community members before the match, William told a group, per U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph, that it would be an awkward journey home for the couple, whichever team ended up winning.

"It's going to be a tense car journey home for whoever wins," William said. "If we win today, my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening."

Ultimately, the England team won the match, chalking up another victory for Kate.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.