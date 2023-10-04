Kate Middleton Signals Fall's Arrival With Autumnal Sweater Vest Look

The Princess of Wales signaled the arrival of fall in Britain on Wednesday as she swapped the chic pantsuit looks she has worn frequently of late for an autumnal knit sweater vest ensemble during a charity visit near Windsor.

Kate visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub in the town of Bracknell, England, on Wednesday, meeting members to discuss their outreach work with Ukrainian citizens who have fled the country during the war with Russia.

The princess' visit marked the one-year anniversary of the hub, which also processes donations of food and clothing which are sent to Ukraine with aid packages.

For her visit, Kate appeared in a seasonal outfit, showcasing a large knit gray sweater vest with rolled collar which, per the Daily Mail, is from the British brand Cefinn.

Cefinn is the fashion label founded by the wife of former British Prime Minister David Cameron. The princess layered the autumnal look with a crisp white undershirt and twill gray trousers.

The look comes into contrast with the one Kate opted for just a day earlier, where the princess celebrated Black History Month with Prince William in Cardiff, Wales, wearing an elegant pinstriped pantsuit.

The pantsuit has become Kate's uniform of the moment, with different variations of the business-formal outfit being worn six times in the past five weeks.

Since becoming Princess of Wales in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate's style has evolved in a physical transformation to a more streamlined and serious aesthetic.

Kate's business style has been worn for a number of high profile occasions, with Alexander McQueen razor tailored pantsuits being worn during the weekend-long celebrations of King Charles III's coronation back in May, and also during the Rugby World Cup in September.

Kate's choice of outfit for the Vsi Razom Community Hub visit on Tuesday signals a new addition to her working wardrobe. She hasn't previously worn sweater vests for official engagements.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Kate and Prince William have shown their support for the displaced Ukrainian citizens at home and in Britain.

In February 2022 at the time the conflict started, the royal couple sent a personal message of support via their social media channels, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

In response, Zelensky issued a statement of gratitude for their support, saying: "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph."

The royal couple furthered their support by visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London in March, and again visiting the Disasters Emergency Committee London headquarters in April 2022 to hear about its humanitarian efforts in the area.

In September 2022, Kate marked an important milestone in her royal career, undertaking her first major solo audience with an overseas dignitary by hosting a meeting with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska.

The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace while world leaders gathered to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate and Zelenska were reunited in May 2023, for a photograph with first lady Jill Biden at Buckingham Palace during a reception ahead of King Charles' coronation.

