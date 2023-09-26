News

Kate Middleton Making Girl's Princess Dream Come True Goes Viral

By
News Royal Family Kate Middleton Princess TikTok

Kate Middleton surprised a five-year-old girl by wearing a pink princess dress to meet her in a clip that has gone viral on TikTok.

Mila Sneddon featured in a photograph taken by her mother which appeared in the Princess of Wales' exhibition, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The youngster had leukemia and was pictured kissing her father, Scott, through a window during the pandemic in an image symbolizing the isolation experienced by many at that time.

In May 2021, Kate had a video call in which Mila, from Falkirk, in Scotland, asked whether she was dressed as a princess.

Kate Middleton and Mila Sneddon
From left, Kate Middleton and Mila Sneddon are seen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 27, 2021. Kate had promised to wear princess pink during a video call earlier that month. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate replied: "I'm not wearing a princess costume right now I'm afraid Mila."

"I'll have to make sure I'm going to try and find myself a pink dress," she added. "Hopefully when one day, hopefully, Mila we'll get to meet and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?"

True to her word, Kate met Mila at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland, that same month wearing a pink dress and said: "Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person."

"I love your dress," she added. "Can you do a little twirl—and your shoes."

The moment resurfaced on TikTok where it went viral after being posted with the message: "She's the nicest person in the world."

The video, which has been liked more than 25,000 times and viewed more than 205,000 times, features footage of Mila playing the piano at the palace.

One fan wrote: "Catherine is such a lovely genuine person !! She made Mia's day."

Mila spent the first coronavirus lockdown shielding with her mother Lynda while her father Scott lived separately with her older sister Jodi.

At the time, she was receiving chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, putting her at high risk had she caught coronavirus.

In 2022, Kate wrote to Mila after the youngster was declared cancer-free by doctors.

Lynda Sneddon wrote on Twitter at the time: "Very grateful to receive a beautiful handwritten letter from @KensingtonRoyal.

"Such a beautiful keepsake for Mila to look back on for many years to come (content of which will not be disclosed) such a lovely gesture thank you Catherine Duchess of Cambridge."

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC