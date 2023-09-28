Kate Middleton's Glamorous Red Carpet Moments Go Viral

A series of the Princess of Wales' glamorous red carpet appearances have become the focus of a new viral video, gaining over 100,000 views on social media site TikTok.

Kate has been widely praised for her considered style choices over the two decades she has been in the public eye, especially in the 12 years she has been married to Prince William.

The princess is known to take a keen interest in fashion, having worked at British brand Jigsaw as an accessories buyer before her marriage.

Though the number of high glamour royal events have reduced from those demanded of Queen Elizabeth II in the 1950s and 1960s, Kate is still required to make a regal impression at red carpet, charity and state events throughout the year.

The Princess of Wales photographed attending the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick," May 19, 2022. A number of Kate's red carpet moment have gone viral on social media. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @princess__jo, on September 22, the new viral video shows Kate at three high profile occasions, two of which were connected with the worlds of film and television.

The first footage included in the video shows the princess dressed for the 2019 BAFTA Film awards in London.

Kate has attended the annual event with husband, William, who is the president of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).

For the occasion, the princess wore an elegant flowing evening gown made of plated and layered white chiffon. The gown featured an asymmetric neckline with a corsage of chiffon roses at the shoulder.

Kate's dress was designed by her most trusted fashion ally, Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, who had previously designed the royal's wedding dress in 2011 and many of her event outfits since.

In September 2023, Burton announced she was stepping down from McQueen after 26 years with the design house.

In a second clip used in the TikTok video, Kate is seen walking the red carpet in London's Leicester Square attending the royal premiere of Tom Cruise's 2022 hit movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

For this occasion, the princess wore a sleek monochrome evening gown by French-born designer Roland Mouret.

Known for his form-fitting creations, Mouret's dress for Kate was an adapted model to fit with her personal aesthetic and with some adjustments for modesty reasons. The black gown with white band-neckline was styled simply, with a pair of hanging diamond star earrings and slicked-back hairstyle.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing Gucci to a gala event at London's Victoria & Albert Museum (L) February 13, 2019. And photographed wearing Alexander McQueen to the BAFTA Film awards (R) February 10, 2019. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Further footage shows the princess wearing an elegant layered gown in shades of pink from Italian fashion house Gucci. The dress was worn to a gala event held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, raising money for the "Mentally Healthy Schools" initiative.

The video has received in excess of 9,000 likes and over 200 comments, many of which have praised Kate and her style.

"She handles her gowns so beautifully and with such ease and grace," wrote one user.

"A real fairy tale princess," posted another, with a further user writing: "Shes born to be Queen !💗"

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

