Kate Middleton's Most 'Iconic' Curtsies Go Viral—Video

The Princess of Wales has become the subject of a new viral social media video, as an edited compilation of her most famous curtsies has found popularity on TikTok.

Kate has performed a number of curtsies in front of crowds and news cameras over the course of her royal life, with the most prominent being her first as a member of the monarchy, on her 2011 wedding day.

Royal curtsies have become the subject of increasing fascination over the past year after Meghan Markle discussed them in her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry last December.

Meghan faced backlash after describing her initial thought that being asked to curtsy to her boyfriend's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a "joke" and for performing an exaggerated version of the gesture for Netflix viewers.

The Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022. Kate's royal curtsies have gone viral on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Since then, curtsies past and present have become the subject of a number of viral posts across social media channels, including those offered by Meghan and Kate, as well as those by Princess Diana, Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth herself (when she was still a princess).

Curtsies are reverential gestures offered by female members of the royal family to the king and queen, twice each day when they meet face to face. A curtsy is offered upon the first meeting and then a second when saying goodbye.

Curtsies are observed in different societies around the world, most usually offered to royalty. In Britain, there is no formal expectation for members of the public to perform the gesture, though many do of their own volition.

Uploaded to TikTok by user xo.royalfamily.xo on September 15, the new viral video shows Kate performing a number of curtsies to Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III and also King Abdullah II of Jordan, over the past 12 years.

@xo.royalfamily.xo #foryoupage #royal #katemiddleton #bow #curtsy ♬ original sound - Royal Family & Priministers

The first curtsy shown in the clip was offered by Kate to Elizabeth on her wedding day to Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011. By tradition, royal brides and grooms curtsy and bow to the monarch (if they are present) at weddings after the national anthem is played.

The second clip shows the princess curtsying as the queen's car pulled away from St. Mary Magdalen church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where the royal family worship each Christmas Day. Kate's Christmas curtsies were the subject of intense fan interest over the years.

A clip showing Kate curtsying to King Abdullah II of Jordan was captured in June, as the royal and Prince William traveled to Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein.

Kate performed a number of curtsies during the trip that were captured on camera to both King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

The viral clip has found popularity among royal fans on TikTok, being viewed over half a million times on the platform so far and receiving in excess of 39,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the princess.

"She always has the most iconic curtsies," posted one user.

"Once William and her become King and Queen, she will never have to curtsy to anyone 🥺," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Born to be Queen."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC