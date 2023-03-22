Kate Middleton's Interaction With 'Curious' Children Resurfaces

Kate Middleton's "adorable" interaction with a group of kindergarten students during an important solo visit to Denmark in 2022 has been shared by fans on TikTok, after an edited clip of the meeting was uploaded to the video-sharing platform.

Kate travelled to Denmark in February 2022 as part of a rare solo working visit overseas connected with her work promoting the importance of early-years childhood development. The visit also included a meeting with Queen Margrethe of Denmark and the Australian-born Crown Princess Mary.

One of the central engagements of the two-day-tour was a visit to the Stenurten kindergarten in Ballerup near Copenhagen. The institution sees children leave the inner city of Copenhagen during the day to learn in the forests that surround it. It emphasizes on the emotional and social development of children, as opposed to simply academic achievement.

While spending time with the children of the school during an early class, Kate was photographed taking part in learning activities which included chopping wood and archery with students.

Clips from this engagement were widely shared at the time, with an edited version resurfacing on TikTok, posted by the user l0velycatherine.

The popular video has been viewed over 280,000 times and received more than 40,000 likes, with a number of commenters praising the princess for the charming interactions.

"Kate is so adorable," posted one user, with another adding: "Catherine is very cozy and sweet with the children, they receive her with great affection!"

"She glows everytime she's with children," read another post, with a further caption adding: "They're all curious of Kate."

Since launching the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, Kate has undertaken a number of high-profile engagements promoting and calling for greater awareness of the importance of the first years in a child's life.

In 2023, the princess and the foundation launched a large-scale awareness campaign titled "Shaping Us," whose stated aim is to make early years as a valued and recognized factor in building happier and healthier communities.

In March, Kate announced a new initiative as part of the center with a business taskforce, gathering U.K. business leaders to support their customers and workforce. It hopes that supported adults will be better placed to support their children, which will ultimately have cyclical benefits for society as a whole.

In a speech to the taskforce on Tuesday, she said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that very young age [from pregnancy to the age of five], lays the scaffolding for our abilities and capabilities as we grow, and into adulthood. This time really is, therefore, a golden opportunity to transform our future life outcomes.

"This, however, is not just about supporting children in the earliest years of their lives. It is also about building healthy communities in which they can grow. Because the healthy development of our children relies on healthy adults. So this is why we all have a part to play."

Kate's work with early-years development is expected to increase with her new elevated title as Princess of Wales, which she took on in September 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.