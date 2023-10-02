Kate Middleton 'Can't Contain Her Laughter' in Royal Blooper—Video

The Princess of Wales' fits of laughter from a blooper reel shot during a 2016 charity announcement has become the focus of a new viral video, after the footage resurfaced on social media site TikTok.

Kate married into the royal family in 2011 and in the years since has been celebrated for her dedicated and serious approach to her public duties, making any insight into her light-hearted breaks of character increasingly popular among fans.

The princess is currently the third most popular living royal in Britain, coming closely behind husband, Prince William, in the number one spot, and royal in-law, Princess Anne who is number two, according to second quarter data for 2023 compiled by YouGov.

The Princess of Wales photographed in Cardiff, Wales, September 27, 2022. The moments where the stoic princess breaks character have regularly become social media hits with fans. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user teamwalesfamily, on September 28, the new viral video shows footage of Kate breaking into a laughing smile as William attempted to pose for a serious photograph marking the launch of a mental health charity scheme with Prince Harry.

Captioned "Kate can't contain her laughter! And William, neither," the video has been viewed over 130,000 times on the platform so far and received in excess of 8,500 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royal couple.

"They're an adorable couple," wrote one TikTok user.

"They look like so much fun... I just wanna be there too," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Cute."

The video clip was taken from a longer film released in 2016 launching the Royal Foundation's "Heads Together" initiative, which sought to raise awareness of the importance of discussing mental health in modern society.

The video announced that under the Heads Together banner, a group of charities supporting mental health issues in Britain were running in the 2017 London Marathon to raise awareness. It was filmed at Kensington Palace which was, at that time, home to William, Kate and Harry.

The marathon event helped launch the initiative and it has continued to be a central hub, bringing together the mental health charities worked with by William and Kate.

The princess has since developed her own working interest, including mental health support in her involvement in early years childhood research and development.

In 2023, Kate launched the "Shaping Us" campaign, an awareness initiative which aims to bring the discussions about how early childhood experiences shape the lives of young people and adults to a national platform.

The Princess of Wales (C) photographed with Prince William (L) and Prince Harry (R) at the launch of the "Heads Together" mental health initiative at Kensington Palace, April 21, 2016. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Royal Foundation

Speaking at a launch event for Shaping us, Kate said: "The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become.

"During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.

"This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

