Kate Middleton, Meghan Meeting That Was Not 'What It Looks Like' Goes Viral

Footage of Meghan Markle and Kate, the Princess of Wales, taken during a rare joint appearance in 2018 has been featured in a new viral video, uploaded to social media site TikTok.

Increased attention has been drawn to the royals' relationship over the past year, with Meghan and Prince Harry referencing incidents between the sisters-in-law in their Netflix and memoir projects.

Press speculation about Meghan and Kate's strained relationship began to circulate in Britain in 2019, a moment Meghan later marked as a turning point in her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media.

In the years since the Sussexes' dramatic split from the monarchy in 2020, both have confirmed that no bond appeared to have formed between Meghan and Kate, to the disappointment of Harry. So far, Kate has not spoken publicly about Meghan or responded to the couple's claims.

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex photographed at the Wimbledon tennis championships on July 14, 2018. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan was asked about photographs of her and Kate at the event. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Uploaded to TikTok by user wikagechlo, on September 1, footage of Meghan and Kate attending a tennis match during the Wimbledon Championships in London has been contrasted with footage taken of the royals during one of their last public appearances together at Windsor Castle in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The clip has been viewed over 100,000 times on the social media platform so far and appears to highlight the change in the relationship between the two royals from 2018 to 2022.

The video is set to music with an excerpt of the 2020 song by Selena Gomez titled "People You Know."

Kate and Meghan attended Wimbledon together on two successive years, in 2018 and 2019, being noted at the time as a rare example of a royal appearance where the sisters-in-law were not accompanied by their spouses.

Photographs of the pair watching the tennis were widely circulated. However, when asked about the event after leaving the monarchy, Meghan claimed that all was not as it seemed.

"Did you feel welcomed by everyone?" Oprah Winfrey asked the duchess during her bombshell sit-down with the TV veteran in 2021.

"It seemed like you and Kate...at the Wimbledon game where you were going to watch a friend play tennis...Was it what it looked like? You are two sisters-in-law out there in the world, getting to know each other. Was she helping you, embracing you into the family, helping you adjust?"

To this, Meghan conceded that she felt "everyone welcomed me," but added:

"When you say, 'was it what it looked like?' my understanding and my experience of the past four years is that it's nothing like what it looks like. It's nothing like what it looks like."

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Windsor on September 10, 2022. The appearance at Windsor after the queen's death is one of the last times Meghan and Kate were photographed together in public. Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Later in the discussion with Winfrey, Meghan combatted 2019 tabloid stories that she had made Kate cry in a row over bridesmaids dresses before her wedding, stating instead that it was Kate who had made her cry.

The duchess added that Kate had apologized and that "she's a good person."

Meghan also pulled into focus the idea that both royals had been pitted against each other in the media and by fans, suggesting that it did not need to be that way.

"So much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me," she said.

