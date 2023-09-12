Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Arrivals Compared by Fans

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal wedding day arrivals have been compared in a viral TikTok video.

The Princess of Wales married Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, sending British royal fans into a frenzy.

And she wore an Alexander McQueen dress by designer Sarah Burton with a 9-foot train as well as the Cartier Halo tiara, made with 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds.

Kate Middleton in London, England, after her wedding to Prince William, on April 29, 2011. Meghan Markle after her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. The two wedding day arrivals were compared in a video online. James Devaney/FilmMagic and GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry married seven years later at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy dress by Clare Waight Keller, director of the fashion house, as she arrived by car with her mother Doria Ragland.

A viral TikTok video comparing the two moments was liked almost 27,000 times and viewed 1.1 million times after it was posted with the message: "Here is a like for like version of Kate Princess of Wales & Meghan Markle as a bride on their wedding days."

The original poster appeared to prefer Kate's appearance, suggesting she "pays attention to people and waves at the crowds" while Meghan was "preoccupied with the dress."

Not everyone agreed as one fan replied, "MEGHAN. should become Queen" and another wrote: "MEGHAN DEFINITELY WINs."

Another fan wrote: "Princess Catherine✨ her dress so beautiful, her wedding was so magical."

And a fourth pointed out that Kate had her sister Pippa Middleton Matthews at her side while Meghan's mother was her only family member present: "Having her sister on hand really helped Catherine. Meghan struggled alone with length of veil / weight of train."

Meghan's veil, made from silk tulle, was 16 feet long and embroidered with the flowers of the 53 nations of the Commonwealth.

A Kensington Palace statement at the time of the wedding read: "The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

"Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.

"Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) the State flower from Ms. Markle's place of birth, California.

"Symmetrically placed at the very front of the veil, crops of wheat are delicately embroidered and blend into the flora, to symbolise love and charity."

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

