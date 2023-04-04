Kate Middleton's Message to Princess Lilibet Resurfaces Online

A video of Kate Middleton being asked by a journalist if she had any wishes to share for her newly born niece Princess Lilibet at a royal engagement in 2021 has gone viral, gaining over 2 million views after resurfacing on TikTok.

Kate was asked the question during a childhood education engagement with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, who was visiting the U.K. along with other world leaders and their spouses for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

The question came at the end of the engagement, when Biden and Middleton took rare direct questions from the media on June 11, 2021.

Kate Middleton during her visit to the Connor Downs Academy in Cornwall with Jill Biden on June 11, 2021. The royal was asked by a journalist if she had any "wishes" for her new niece, Princess Lilibet, during the event. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Just five days earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had announced the birth of their second child, a baby daughter they named Lilibet Diana, in honor of her paternal great-grandmother (Queen Elizabeth II) and grandmother (Princess Diana).

The focus on Kate and Prince William's relationship with Harry and Meghan was pulled into focus in 2021 after the couple's relocation to the U.S. a year earlier and their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which took place just three months prior to the COP26 event.

Shown in the viral clip, posted to TikTok by user hrhprincessof_wales, Kate was asked: "Your Royal Highness, do you have any wishes for your new niece, Lilibet?"

To which she responded: "Oh, I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet, met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon."

Not shown in the TikTok clip, Kate was then asked the follow-up question: "Have you FaceTimed her yet?"

To which the royal answered: "No, I haven't. No."

The video has been viewed over 2 million times since it was posted on Friday and received in excess of 123,000 likes and 500 comments, many of which praised the princess for her quick and apparently authentic response, despite any reported difficulties with Harry and Meghan.

"I do feel like she is excited to meet her," wrote one user, "bc [because] she really loves kids. Everything between her and MM [Meghan Markle] can be put to the side when it comes to their kids."

"Answered that like a champ," posted another TikTok user, with a further adding: "Very professional. Well done Kate, she tried to catch you out."

Princess Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, in California, where Harry and Meghan moved with their son, Prince Archie, in 2020 after stepping down from their working roles within the royal family.

Two days later, the couple released a statement announcing their news, saying: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Princess Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in England on June 4, 2022. Misan Harriman/Archewell

At the time, in the aftermath of the Oprah interview in which a number of allegations were made against the royal family including "concerns" about the skin color of the couple's future children, relations between the royals and Harry and Meghan were reportedly strained.

Despite this, William and Kate issued an official message of congratulations on the birth of their new niece on their Twitter account, reading: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.



Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

Lilibet didn't make her first visit to Britain until June 2022, where she celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II.

Though a birthday party was held for the princess, no details were publicly released confirming whether Kate and William met with their niece during her visit.

It was announced last month that Lilibet was christened on March 3 in California, though no members of the royal family are believed to have been present.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor."

The announcement took on extra significance because it signaled the first time that Lilibet was referred to by her princess title, something she was entitled to use when her grandfather, King Charles, acceded to the throne in September 2022.

In a further statement issued by the couple, their spokesperson added: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

