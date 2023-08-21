Culture

Kate Middleton Praised by Queen of Jordan in Viral Clip: 'She Cares'

By
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has become the focus of a new viral video after footage of Jordan's Queen Rania has resurfaced on TikTok. In the clip, she praises the British royal's sense of sincerity and love at the time of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Kate and Queen Rania have been linked on a number of occasions since the former's royal wedding at Westminster Abbey, London, in 2011. Most recently, the princess and Prince William traveled to Jordan to attend the wedding celebrations of Rania's son, Crown Prince Hussein, in June.

Kate spent a brief period of her childhood living in Jordan where her father, Michael Middleton, worked for British Airways.

Kuwaiti-born Rania married Prince Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan in 1993, having briefly worked in marketing with Citibank and Apple. The couple have four children and, in 1999, Prince Abdullah acceded to the throne. Since becoming queen, Rania has become a vocal global advocate for young women and education, as well as an unofficial ambassador, promoting Jordanian causes overseas.

Kate Middleton and Queen Rania of Jordan
The Princess of Wales smiles, wearing a green outfit, in London, May 18, 2023. And (inset) Queen Rania of Jordan in Spain, June 19, 2023. The queen's comments about Kate have resurfaced on TikTok. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In September 2022, Rania and King Abdullah traveled to Britain to attend the mourning events after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. While in London, Rania undertook a number of television interviews connected with the event and her work in Jordan.

Uploaded to TikTok by user @princessmiddleton_ on August 19, footage of the queen talking about Kate, newly created Princess of Wales by King Charles III, has been viewed over 116,000 times.

Discussing how the royal family will move forward, the queen referenced her admiration for the way Kate carries out her public duties and how she feels about them.

"Princess Catherine, you know, when she talks about her work, her face lights up," Rania told CNN in a specially erected studio setup, outside Buckingham Palace.

"She does it out of a sense of duty, but more importantly, she does it because she absolutely cares," Rania added.

@princessmiddleton_ Queen Rania speaking facts ❤️ #princesscatherine #catherineprincessofwales #katemiddleton #royalfamily #foryoupage #catherinemiddleton #queenrania #princesskate #edit ♬ original sound - ~Princess Catherine~

In an extended version of the interview, not in the TikTok clip, it also shows footage of Kate at a number of royal events, and the queen adds:

"When she talks about her work, she'll say: 'I'm just lucky to be doing this. I have the privilege to do that.' So, she gives from her heart and, again, there's a sense of sincerity and a sense of love in everything that she does."

The viral video, captioned "Queen Rania speaking facts," has received more than 12,500 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised both Kate and the Jordanian queen.

"She's so right," wrote one TikTok user, with another adding: "Dedicated and style with it. What more can u ask for."

Since being made Princess of Wales by King Charles, Kate has taken on an increased role within the monarchy. She has undertaken a number of high-profile public appearances, including during the coronation celebrations in May.

In August, Buckingham Palace announced that the princess had been given three new titles by the king, connected to military associations with the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

