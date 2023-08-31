Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'Beautiful' Coronation Moments Go Viral

Prince William and Kate's appearances at events marking the coronation of King Charles III earlier this year have become the subject of a new viral video ahead of the monarch's first anniversary on the throne.

Charles became king on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, the longest-serving monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II.

In one of his first acts as king, Charles gave his eldest son, William, the customary title of Prince of Wales. By virtue, Kate became the Princess of Wales and the first to use the title since the death of Princess Diana, 25 years previously.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth, Charles did not have long to wait between his accession and coronation, with the date set for May 6, 2023. The event was marked with a national holiday and satellite celebrations, including receptions for dignitaries at Buckingham Palace and a concert at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed meeting royal fans on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' coronation, May 5, 2023. Clips from the couple's coronation appearances have gone viral on TikTok. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Uploaded to video sharing social media platform TikTok, by user hrhkateandwilliam on August 27, the new viral clip shows footage of the central role played by the Prince and Princess of Wales in the celebrations.

The first major event held was a lunch for representatives from the Commonwealth realms at Buckingham Palace. The realms are the nations within the Commonwealth that still retain King Charles as their monarch. There are 14 Commonwealth realms in addition to the U.K., including the Caribbean islands of Jamaica and the Bahamas, as well as Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

After the lunch at the palace which took place on May 5, one day before the coronation, William and Kate surprised royal watchers who were already gathering along The Mall to secure a good vantage point for the next day's ceremony, by doing an impromptu walkabout.

Footage of the couple meeting fans was included in a video posted to their social media channels after the coronation weekend.

Additional footage included in the viral video shows the couple and their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on coronation day itself, getting ready at Kensington Palace.

This was followed by footage from the coronation concert on May 7, during which William made a touching speech in tribute to his father, the king.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 100,000 times on the platform so far and received in excess of 12,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have voiced praise for the royal couple.

"Beautiful strong and deeply loved couple," wrote one user.

"That's my King and Queen," posted another, with a further comment reading: "They are Wonderful!!"

William and Kate marked their 12th wedding anniversary in April and have seen their public roles increase over the past year since taking up their new Wales titles.

Recently, King Charles honored Kate with three additional titles, each linked to the armed forces.

The princess is now the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm of the British Navy, the Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards of the British Army, and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF [Royal Air Force] Coningsby.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

