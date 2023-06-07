Culture

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Look Like 'Soulmates' in Clips

By
Culture Royal Family Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte TikTok

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte appear to be "soulmates" in heartwarming clips from their public appearances together.

The Princess of Wales appears to have passed on some mannerisms to her daughter, 8, from flicks of her hair, to her wave and her facial expressions.

One TikTok user posted footage of mother and daughter behaving alike, which even appeared to show a young Charlotte mimicking the way Kate walks in high heels.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, on August 2, 2022. TikTok users suggested the mother and daughter look like "soulmates." Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The video, which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and liked 155,000 times after it was posted with the message: "Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Look Like 'Soul Mates' in Clips."

The images also carried the on screen caption "they're soulmates" and suggested Princess Charlotte was walking in imaginary high heels.

One comment read: "Not only her mom but her best friend. Kate and Charlotte has strong bond just like Carroll and Kate."

Another read: "She's going to be such a strong woman. Has Diana's essence, raised by Kate. It'll be an amazing sight to see."

@teamwalesfamily

👑 Like Catherine, like Charlotte.😍💕 #princesscatherine #princesscharlotte #princessofwales #princewilliam #princeandprincessofwales #williamandkate #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #princegeorge #princelouis #LadyDiana #princessdiana #britishroyalfamily #queenelizabeth #kingcharles #momanddaughter #williamandharry #fyp #princeharry

♬ Style - Taylor Swift

One of the clips shows Princess Charlotte with her mother arriving for her first day at her first school, Thomas' Battersea, in London, on September 5, 2019.

Another showed their outfits at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023, when they both wore matching flower head pieces by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

It comes after fans and Prince William himself have also suggested Charlotte looks like her father.

William and Kate visited the Khidmat Centre, in Bradford, England, in January 2020 where a series of photographs from their relationship had been placed on cupcakes.

The prince spotted one of himself as a child and said: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte? Doesn't it look like Charlotte? Is that me? Oh my goodness.

"Is that me? That looks just like Charlotte. That's incredible. I haven't seen that before. Very alike similarity."

Read more

The exchange was included in an earlier viral TikTok from February posted with the caption: "Her father's twin."

One comment on that video read: "Charlotte is William, Louis is Kate and George is a perfect mix of both."

And another read: "And when Charlotte laughs she looks like her grandma."

@l0velycatherine

her father’s twin! 😍❤️ | #princewilliam #princesscharlotte #princesscatherine #katemiddleton #wales #fyp

♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC