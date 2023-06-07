Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Look Like 'Soulmates' in Clips

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte appear to be "soulmates" in heartwarming clips from their public appearances together.

The Princess of Wales appears to have passed on some mannerisms to her daughter, 8, from flicks of her hair, to her wave and her facial expressions.

One TikTok user posted footage of mother and daughter behaving alike, which even appeared to show a young Charlotte mimicking the way Kate walks in high heels.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, on August 2, 2022. TikTok users suggested the mother and daughter look like "soulmates." Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The video, which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and liked 155,000 times after it was posted with the message: "Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Look Like 'Soul Mates' in Clips."

The images also carried the on screen caption "they're soulmates" and suggested Princess Charlotte was walking in imaginary high heels.

One comment read: "Not only her mom but her best friend. Kate and Charlotte has strong bond just like Carroll and Kate."

Another read: "She's going to be such a strong woman. Has Diana's essence, raised by Kate. It'll be an amazing sight to see."

One of the clips shows Princess Charlotte with her mother arriving for her first day at her first school, Thomas' Battersea, in London, on September 5, 2019.

Another showed their outfits at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023, when they both wore matching flower head pieces by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

It comes after fans and Prince William himself have also suggested Charlotte looks like her father.

William and Kate visited the Khidmat Centre, in Bradford, England, in January 2020 where a series of photographs from their relationship had been placed on cupcakes.

The prince spotted one of himself as a child and said: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte? Doesn't it look like Charlotte? Is that me? Oh my goodness.

"Is that me? That looks just like Charlotte. That's incredible. I haven't seen that before. Very alike similarity."

The exchange was included in an earlier viral TikTok from February posted with the caption: "Her father's twin."

One comment on that video read: "Charlotte is William, Louis is Kate and George is a perfect mix of both."

And another read: "And when Charlotte laughs she looks like her grandma."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

