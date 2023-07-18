Kate Middleton's Reaction to Adorable Handbag Moment Goes Viral

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has become the subject of a new viral video as footage of an adorable interaction between the royal and a baby waiting with its mother in a crowd to see her has resurfaced on social media site, TikTok.

The video was filmed during an April visit to Wales, with Prince William, to a memorial garden in the village of Aberfan, which was the scene of a devastating national tragedy when a landslide in 1966 engulfed the local school building, killing 116 children and 28 adults.

The visit was William and Kate's first as Prince and Princess of Wales, titles they were given by King Charles III in one of his first acts as monarch in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The titles of Prince and Princess of Wales are the most senior held by members of the royal family, besides those held by the king and queen themselves. Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in British history, holding the title from 1958 to 2022. Kate is the first royal to use the Princess of Wales title since the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

The Princess of Wales photographed with members of a crowd gathered at the Aberfan Memorial Garden in Wales, April 28, 2023. The moment Kate's handbag was grabbed by a baby in a crowd has gone viral on TikTok. BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user, the.royal.watcher, on July 14, the viral video shows footage of Kate meeting members of the Aberfan community during the royal visit to the memorial garden.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 130,000 times so far, Kate is seen interacting with a baby who had been brought along to the event by their mother. The child grabbed the princess' handbag and in a humorous exchange, Kate allowed the child to keep hold of it while she met with other well-wishers.

Captioned "Baby snatches Kate Middleton's handbag and refuses to give it back," the video has received in excess of 3,500 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royal who has undertaken much of her public work in the service of early years and childhood development.

"Kate is so classy and such a great role model," wrote one TikTok user.

"Baby is well trained...lol. Sooo funny," wrote another, with a further comment reading: "What's so great with Catherine is she just goes along with kids being kids lol."

William and Kate have joined a number of royal family members in visiting Aberfan following the 1966 disaster. It holds a special place in the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth for reportedly being one of the biggest regrets of her reign.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed with Prince Philip visiting the disaster area in the village of Aberfan in Wales, on October 30, 1966. Stan Meagher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Following the disaster, the monarch is said to have refused immediate calls for her to visit the village because she feared that her presence would detract attention away from the rescue effort that were, at that point, still ongoing.

Elizabeth visited the grief-stricken families and area eight days later. In a 2002 biography, the author, Gyles Brandreth, recounted a conversation with the queen's former private secretary Martin Charteris, in which he said that the delay in visiting Aberfan was one of the major regrets that the queen had of her reign.

The incident and Elizabeth's response were dramatized in Season 3 of Netflix's hit royal drama The Crown. In the subsequent years of her reign, the queen was reported to have visited Aberfan more than any other member of her family, regularly attending memorial events and anniversary services.

