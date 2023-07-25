Kate Middleton's Reaction to Prince William's Dad Joke Caught on Camera

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has become the focus of a new viral video after fans highlighted her reaction to Prince William's coronation concert speech at Windsor Castle in resurfaced footage on social media site TikTok.

The princess attended the concert on May 7 with members of the extended royal family in the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla held at Westminster Abbey the day before. The concert featured performances by pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, alongside a range of British and Commonwealth performers.

The Princess of Wales photographed with the Prince of Wales (inset) during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. Kate's reaction during William's speech on the evening has gone viral on TikTok. LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The highlight of the concert was made by William, who took center stage on the specially erected dais on the east lawn of the castle to deliver a speech in honor of his father, the new king.

Following Richie's set, in which he performed a number of his hits including Easy and All Night Long, the prince made a joking reference to the star at the start of his speech, prompting a laughing reaction from the audience—including Kate.

Uploaded to TikTok by user the.royal.watcher on July 24, William is heard in the new viral video telling the concert viewers at Windsor and around the world via broadcast: "Don't worry. Unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long!"

This reference to Richie's 1983 pop hit roused a laugh from King Charles and Queen Camilla which was shown by the cameras covering the event, before they cut to show the prince's wife and their two eldest children; Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate is seen in the footage breaking into a smile as the royal cracked his joke before turning her head to one side.

Captioned "Kate's face!!! 😂😂😂," the video has been viewed over 230,000 times in less than 24 hours, receiving in excess of 5,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the prince and Kate's reaction.

"🥰😂 Oh really 😂🥰 I love this couple, Great dad joke," wrote one TikTok user of the clip.

"He's so cute🥰," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Adorable 🥰."

After opening his speech with a joking icebreaker, William went on to speak touchingly about his father, Charles, and his new role as king.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother," he said in reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II who died in September 2022.

"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve."

After paying tribute to his father's charity and social work over his decades of service as Prince of Wales, prior to becoming king, William took the opportunity to use the speech as a moment to make his own dedication of service as the new Prince of Wales.

"I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth," he closed. "God save the King!"

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

