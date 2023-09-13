Culture

Kate Middleton's Rise to Princess of Wales After Meghan Swipe Goes Viral

Kate Middleton's most glamorous moments as Princess of Wales have gone viral on TikTok in a video that noted Meghan Markle's use of her former tabloid nickname.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped in a reference during her March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview to the fact the U.K. tabloids at one stage called the possible future queen "Waity Katie" because of the length of time she had been waiting to marry Prince William.

Meghan mentioned the nickname to acknowledge her sister-in-law had also experienced media hostility, while arguing her own experiences were racist rather than simply "rude."

Kate Middleton's Regal Coronation Look
Kate Middleton looked like a queen-in-waiting at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation on May 6, 2023. A viral TikTok video compared her rise to Princess of Wales to her former tabloid nickname. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The TikTok post started with a clip of Meghan, before showing some of Kate's most regal moments as Princess of Wales in the period after she took on Princess Diana's former title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The clip, liked 368,000 times and with 4.6 million views, was posted with the message: "On 9 September 2022, Catherine became Princess of Wales when her husband, Prince William, was created Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III."

Meghan told Oprah: "Kate was called 'Waity Katie,' waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can't picture what that felt like.

@princesscatherine_ On 9 September 2022, Catherine became Princess of Wales when her husband, Prince William, was created Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III. #princesscatherine #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princessofwales #princeandprincessofwales #fypシ ♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] - Kate Bush

"This is not the same. And if a member of his family will comfortably say we've all had to deal with things that are rude. Rude and racist are not the same."

The TikTok post then included a quote from Charles' first broadcast as Britain's new monarch on September 9, 2022.

Charles said: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

The montage of Kate's regal moments included her outfit at Charles' coronation and a surprise cameo in which she played the piano for the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

There were also clips of the princess' gold Jenny Packham cape dress, which she wore to the premiere of James Bond movie No Time to Die, in 2021, as well as her visit to Jordan for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, in June, 2023.

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

