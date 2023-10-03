Kate Middleton's 'Royal Boss' Moments Caught on Camera

The Princess of Wales has become the subject of a new viral social-media video, as a fan-edited compilation of the royal taking charge during official engagements has reached almost 200,000 views on TikTok.

Kate has faced both praise and criticism for being a dedicated follower of royal rules. However, she has displayed throughout her 12-year marriage to Prince William her ability to take control and do things at her own pace and style.

Kate married William in 2011 and together they have three children: Prince George (born in 2013); Princess Charlotte (born, 2015); and Prince Louis (born, 2018). In 2022, William and Kate took on new senior roles within the monarchy as Prince and Princess of Wales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In their new capacities, the royal couple have increased their public profiles, undertaking additional royal appearances and duties, which have been widely shared by fans on social media.

Uploaded to TikTok by user @princesscatherine_ on October 1, the new viral video shows a number of occasions where Kate directed her husband's attention at events, calling him "William."

The clips also include footage of the princess delegating a task to her husband during a visit to an Asian restaurant in 2020. Kate tells him, "You do the mangoes," as the couple made Kulfi milkshakes.

Captioned "The future queen of the United Kingdom," the video also shares a moment where William was seen taking an umbrella from an aide to shield Kate from the rain after the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, in 2022.

The Princess of Wales smiles on a visit to Kent, England, September 27, 2023. A compilation video of the royal's interactions with Prince William on official engagements has gone viral on TikTok. Samir Hussein/WireImage

This moment was widely shared at the time as an example of the couple's public displays of affection, which are eagerly anticipated by fans.

The TikTok video has received almost 200,000 views, over 18,000 likes and numerous comments so far, many of which have praised Kate's "boss" moves.

"She's the royal boss," wrote one user.

"Behind a successful man is a strong woman," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Love them."

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Kate have seen themselves become the most-popular royals in both Britain and America.

Exclusive polling for Newsweek conducted by strategists Redfield and Wilton in September showed that Kate is the most-popular member of the royal family in the States, with a net approval rating of +33. William came a close second with +28.

In Britain, William is the most-popular living royal, according to YouGov poll data for the second quarter of 2023, being liked by 67 percent of survey respondents. Kate came in at third place, being liked by 62 percent of respondents, placing behind Queen Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne.

