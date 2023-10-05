Kate Middleton Looks Stylish and Sporty for Wheelchair Rugby Event

The Princess of Wales swapped her chic working wardrobe for a sports kit on Thursday, as she participated in events marking Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Britain.

Kate, a known sports fanatic, visited the Allam Sports Centre in Hull, in northeast England, where she made a striking impression in a branded Rugby Football League tracksuit instead of the classically tailored pantsuits, which have become her uniform of late.

Kate is the patron of the England Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, roles she was given in 2022 by Queen Elizabeth II. The patronages had been among those stripped from Prince Harry in 2021, when the one-year grace period after his split from the monarchy and move to the U.S. expired.

The Princess of Wales photographed at Allam Sports Centre in Hull, England, to mark Rugby League Inclusivity Day, October 5, 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Since taking on the patronages, Kate has undertaken several rugby-related engagements and attended important fixtures for the England national team. The princess traveled to Marseille, in southern France, on September 9 where she watched England beat Argentina in a group stage game of the Rugby World Cup.

During her visit on Thursday, Kate met with members of the Disability Rugby League as well as their family and community members, to learn about the work being done to open up the sport in a more diverse and inclusive way.

As part of her visit, the princess took part in a series of wheelchair rugby drills with the England squad that won the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in 2021. Back in January, Kate met the squad at a special reception she hosted for them at the Tudor royal residence, Hampton Court Palace, just outside London.

Photographs of the wheelchair rugby drill showed Kate with bandaged fingers on her right hand. This appears to be linked to an injury sustained in September which was first seen during the royal's visit to a prison in England.

The Princess of Wales participated in Rugby League Inclusivity Day events in Hull, England, October 5, 2023. The royal swapped her recent tailored pantsuit uniform for a branded sports kit for the day. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the time of the visit, journalists covering the event reported that the princess' injury was nothing too ominous, and that it had happened while playing on a trampoline with her three children: Prince George (born 2013), Princess Charlotte (born 2015) and Prince Louis (born 2018).

"The Princess of Wales arrived at High Down Prison today on a visit in her role as patron @ForwardTrust, with injured right-hand fingers," The Daily Mail's Rebecca English wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time.

"Apparently she hurt them playing on the trampoline at home with her children. A KP [Kensington Palace] spokesperson, said it was 'a small injury, nothing serious.'"

Kate discussed her love of rugby and sports in general in September on a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, co-hosted by royal relation and former England rugby player, Mike Tindall.

Kate appeared on the podcast alongside Prince William and his aunt Princess Anne. During the discussion, Kate addressed the public perception that she is ultracompetitive, particularly in head-to-head sports challenges with William.

"I'm really not that competitive, I don't know where that's come from!" she said, jokingly.

