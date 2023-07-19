Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Comment About Prince Louis Caught on Camera

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, took center stage with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as spectators at the Wimbledon tennis championship finals over the weekend with a notable absentee from the family group. As the princess was overheard telling club members, her younger son wasn't too happy at being left out of the family fun.

Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the organization that hosts the world-famous Wimbledon championships each year, and as such usually attends a number of matches over the two-week event. On July 16, the princess attended the men's singles final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who won the match.

Before taking their seats at the highly anticipated match, Kate was joined by William, George and Charlotte as they met officials and representatives of the club's ball boys and girls at the southwest London sports venue.

In a moment that has now gone viral on social media, Kate and her children chatted with club members, with the princess mentioning her younger son, Prince Louis' notable absence.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, the.royal.watcher, on July 18, footage shows Kate explaining that "Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today," which has been viewed more than 300,000 times on the platform so far.

Though no official reason for Louis' absence was given by the royals at the Wimbledon final, it is rare for royal children of his age to attend such high-profile sporting events. Prince George made his Wimbledon debut in 2022 with sister Charlotte, attending for the first time this year.

According to The Press Association, Kate also spoke about her elder children's passion for tennis and how they were getting to grips with the technicalities of the game.

A ball boy at the event also explained, per British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, that the princess told him how Louis "tries to practice standing and staying serious like us. He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."

The viral TikTok video has become a hit with fans, receiving in excess of 8,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised Kate and her family.

In recent months, Prince Louis' cheeky antics at public events have earned him quite a fan base, with a number of his reactions on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during military flypasts going viral on social media.

In 2022, the prince was captured by news cameras covering the Platinum Jubilee of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, chatting animatedly to the 96-year-old monarch and then covering his ears as the planes flew overhead.

The young prince also sparked a parenting debate on Twitter during the jubilee pageant after a brief emotional outburst with his mother, Kate, when covered his mother's mouth with his hand in an apparent loss of temper which was captured on camera.

Since the jubilee, William and Kate's children have been attending more public events than before. Charlotte and her brother watched as Alcaraz beat champion Djokovic after a nearly five-hour match.

