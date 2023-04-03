Katie Hobbs to Face Judge Over Arizona Executions Block

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has been told to appear in court on Thursday, April 6, to defend her actions in preventing executions in the state, according to reports.

Arizona's Supreme Court last month ruled that the state's laws don't compel the governor to carry out an execution warrant. In March, Hobbs said she had halted executions and her administration wouldn't carry any out until people could be confident the state is not "violating the law in carrying out the gravest of penalties."

She also ordered a review into the matter due to Arizona's history of mismanaging executions.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz said last week that Hobbs and Ryan Thornell, the state's prison director, must attend court to discuss the issue, according to an Associated Press report.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Katie Hobbs will have to meet with a judge and defend her blocking of an execution, according to reports. Getty

They will have to explain why they shouldn't be issued with an order against them on the grounds they are violating the constitutional rights of victims entitled to prompt justice.

The afternoon court appearance is scheduled for the same day that convicted murderer Aaron Gunches was scheduled to be put to death. He was given the death penalty for the 2002 killing of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband.

The ruling from last month noted its role under state law to "issue a warrant of execution that authorizes the director of the state department of corrections to carry out the execution."

However, the order added that the law doesn't mandate that the governor has to act on the warrant, the order said.

The ruling also denied a petition from Price's sister, Karen Price, who called on the court to compel Hobbs to carry out the execution.

According to the AP report, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel H. Mitchell has asked the court to extend the execution warrant for Gunches by 25 days, as his execution hasn't been officially called off.

Gunches pleaded guilty to the murder charge in the shooting in 2002 and was set to die by lethal injection.

In early March, Hobbs released a statement addressing the poor reputation Arizona has regarding mismanaged executions.

"Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious concerns about [the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry's] execution protocols and lack of transparency.

"That changes now under my administration and Director [Ryan] Thornell. A comprehensive and independent review must be conducted to ensure these problems are not repeated in future executions. I'm more than confident that Judge Duncan has the expertise and ability to take on this crucial role."

Arizona has 109 inmates on death row, according to the corrections department.

