Politics

Katie Porter Praised for Schooling Piers Morgan on 1/6 vs. Tennessee Three

By
Politics Piers Morgan U.S. Politics January 6 Capitol Riots

Representative Katie Porter received praise online after a televised exchange in which she hit back against Piers Morgan for comparing the Tennessee Three to the January 6, 2021, Capital riot.

Democratic Tennessee State Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson were hit with votes for expulsion from the state house earlier this month after joining up with a group of demonstrators who entered the building to call for action against gun violence. Jones and Pearson, who are Black, were ultimately expelled by a majority of the state house, while Johnson, who is White, narrowly avoided the same fate.

While Republicans in the state house claimed the expulsion was on the grounds of disorderly conduct, many accused the move of being an attempt to squash Democratic dissent. Jones and Pearson were swiftly reinstated to their seats by the county commission boards in their districts, after receiving a considerable national spotlight.

During a Saturday appearance on CNN Tonight, Morgan, a British journalist and TV host known for his conservative views, argued that the actions of the Tennessee Three were similar to those of the January 6 rioters, insinuating hypocrisy among those who cheered the former and condemned the latter.

"And [the Tennessee Three] interrupted the proceedings which, of course, when that happened on January the 6th in a much larger and more violent way, all the people currently cheering on the two Tennessee legislators were the ones who would have been condemning and castigating what happened," Morgan said.

katie porter piers morgan tennessee three
Above, a photo of Rep. Katie Porter at a campaign event. Porter received praise after pushing back against Piers Morgan for comparing the Tennessee Three to January 6 rioters. Ethan Swope/Getty Images

In response, Porter, a California Democrat and another guest on that night's episode, hit back against the comparison and highlighted the violence of the January 6 rioters.

"Listen, the principle is different," Porter said. "They were Tennessee legislators who went into the chamber and admittedly broke the rules of decorum partly because they were being silenced when they wanted to talk following the rules of decorum about gun violence prevention."

She continued: "What happened on January 6 was a bunch of bats**t, crazy f**kers with guns. Who killed police people. Piers, that's not the same."

In response to the exchange, numerous viewers praised Porter for pushing back against Morgan's comparison.

"Whoa. Watching Rep. Katie Porter absolutely flame Piers Morgan after he conflated the Tennessee Three with January 6th protesters was INCREDIBLE," Democratic organizer Victor Shi tweeted. "Katie Porter is an absolute icon & we need more people like her who will call out lies & hold people accountable."

"I appreciate Rep. Katie Porter for cooking Piers Morgan after he tried to equate the January 6 attack on democracy with the Tennessee Three's effort to strengthen it," former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker added in his own tweet.

Porter has represented districts in Orange County, California, since 2019. She is also running for the U.S. Senate seat set to be vacated by the retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Newsweek reached out to the Tennessee Democratic Party's press office via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC