Katy Perry's Meghan Markle Comments Resurface After Coronation: 'Kate Won'

Pop star Katy Perry has become the subject of a new viral video after comments she made about Meghan Markle back in 2018 resurfaced in the wake of her performance during the coronation concert for King Charles III on Sunday.

Perry, who is an ambassador of Charles' British Asian Trust charity, attended the coronation service at Westminster Abbey and was given accommodation at Windsor Castle to perform during the following day's celebratory concert.

After performing her hit songs "Roar" and "Firework," the star filmed a cameo with the king and queen for American Idol within the castle, with fellow show judge and concert performer Lionel Richie.

Soon afterwards, footage of Perry commenting on Charles' daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle's, 2018 wedding dress during a red carpet appearance was shared on social media.

Katy Perry (L) photographed on the red carpet of "American Idol", May 20, 2018. And Meghan Markle (R) photographed on her wedding day in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018. Perry's comments about Meghan's wedding dress have resurfaced online. David Livingston/Getty Images/George Pimentel/WireImage

One such clip, uploaded to TikTok by user girlbossvideos, edited the pop star's words together with footage of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, watching Perry's performance during the coronation concert.

Viewed over 2 million times since being posted to TikTok on May 8, Perry says of Meghan's wedding dress: "I would've done one more fitting. Kate won."

This was in reference to comments made by critics after the May 19, 2018 royal wedding that Meghan's Givenchy haute couture gown was cut disproportionately.

The dress was designed by the French fashion house's British born creative director and featured a boat neckline with cropped, bracelet length, sleeves and princess seaming.

With the gown, Meghan wore an abbey length veil embroidered with the national flowers of the nations making up the Commonwealth, held in place by a diamond bandeau tiara loaned by Queen Elizabeth II.

A number of commenters on the viral video, which has gained in excess of 178,000 likes and 700 comments, have supported and criticized Perry for her commentary.

"She was right about the fitting! I liked the dress but it didn't fit. And they spent a quarter of a million for it," wrote one TikTok user.

"Why even say that?" asked another, with a further comment reading: "Mean girls."

Perry's comments were made to Entertainment Tonight on the American Idol red carpet in May 2018, just days after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.

In an extended clip from the interview—which is not shown in the viral clips—Perry praised Meghan for her humanitarian work.

"I don't know much about her," she said. "But what I've seen or heard, whether its been true or false, everything to me it sounds amazing and I'm so happy for them."

"It's amazing what she's doing with all her humanitarian efforts," she continued. "You know, the fact that she's a proud feminist, I love all that. So, I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed on their wedding day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. Meghan's dress was designed by French couture house, Givenchy. Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Perry and Meghan share a social link in that their partners are friends. Perry began a relationship with British born actor Orlando Bloom in 2019 and the couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, born in 2020.

Perry and Bloom live in Montecito, California, and are neighbors with Harry and Meghan. In a 2021 podcast appearance on The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Harry revealed that he and Bloom keep in touch via text about security.

"Just what, two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, because he's just down the road," Harry told Shepard. "And we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

Bloom and Harry's relationship was called into question in 2021 when it was revealed that the actor had accepted a voiceover job, providing the character voice for the animated HBO comedy, The Prince.

Bloom played a spoof version of Harry in the series that was criticized for portraying the then 7-year-old Prince George in a derogatory way.

When asked about Harry's reaction to the show, creator Gary Janetti told Andy Cohen: "I don't know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it. And he seemed to have a sense of humor about it."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

