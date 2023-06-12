Kelis Breaks Silence Over Rumors She's Dating Bill Murray—'Rich and Happy'

Singer Kelis has broken her silence over rumors that she's dating Bill Murray, telling social media users that she and the actor are "blessed, rich and happy."

Last week, it was reported by The Sun that "Milkshake" hitmaker Kelis, 43, and Lost in Translation star Murray, 72, have been "getting close for a while." Murray, who has been shooting a Ghostbusters sequel in the U.K., was photographed with Kelis at one of her shows in London this month. They reportedly met in the U.S.

While neither star had initially publicly commented as the romance speculation took social media by storm, the singer shared a candid statement on Instagram over the weekend.

Kelis, whose full name is Kelis Rogers, shared a carousel of photos that showed her sporting a bikini as she soaked up the sunshine during a break in Greece.

Kelis is pictured left on May 24, 2023 in London, England. Bill Murray is pictured right on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kelis has broken her silence on rumors that she is dating Murray. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mulberry;/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Captioning the post, which included footage of Kelis leaping from a yacht into the sea, the California-based musician wrote: "I'm a beach bum."

Despite the esthetic appeal of the post, a wave of Kelis' fans appeared to be far more interested in hearing what she had to say about the Murray rumors.

"Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!?" said one fan in the comments section. "Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?"

"Lol no babe," Kelis wrote in response. "I wouldn't bother at all."

Amid the wave of comments of a similar nature, another Instagram user weighed in by accusing the star of riding a wave of publicity off the back of Murray's fame.

"Bill got u out by here riding his wave lol," said the social media user, who additionally opined that the "media is destroying y'all."

"Lol yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything," Kelis replied. "But the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing [...] now that's funny."

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Kelis and Murray via email for comment.

The rumors surrounding Kelis' love life come more than one year after the death of her husband, Mike Mora. The photographer was 37 when he died on March 14 after being diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer.

Mora had documented his cancer journey in a series of heart-wrenching Instagram posts, as he revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease in 2020. At the time, Kelis had recently given birth to their now 2-year-old daughter, Galilee. They are also have son Shepherd, 7. Kelis shares son Knight, 13, with her ex-husband Nas.

Oscar winner Murray's second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, died unexpectedly at the age of 54 in January 2021. Murray has six children between Butler, from whom he was divorced in 2008, and his first wife, Margaret Kelly.