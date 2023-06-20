Kelly Osbourne Slams Prince Harry for 'Whining'

Kelly Osbourne has become the latest celebrity figure to criticize Prince Harry in the wake of his recent high profile media appearances and bombshells launched at the royal family.

The daughter of rock star Ozzy Osbourne and vocal Harry and Meghan Markle critic Sharon Osbourne appeared on a new episode of the I've Had It podcast on Tuesday, hosted by reality stars Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan.

In an edited clip of her appearance posted to social media, British-born Osbourne took aim at the prince, calling him a "f****** twat" and referencing the 2005 scandal that was caused when he dressed in a Nazi uniform to attend a friend's costume party.

Captioned: "Kelly Osbourne has had it with Prince Harry," the episode trailer has received over 100,000 views on the I've Had It podcast's TikTok channel, and gained in excess of 15,000 likes and 500 comments.

"I think Harry is a f****** twat. I do. I think he's a f****** twat," Osbourne told Welch and Sullivan.

"He's a whining, whingeing, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems'...'my life was so hard'...Everybody's f****** life is hard! You were the prince of a god damn country, who dressed up as a f****** Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the pope? Suck it."

Osbourne has rarely given her views on members of the royal family, though her mother has become a regular commentator in Britain through her work with the Rupert Murdoch-owned TV network TalkTV.

In 2021, Sharon left CBS panel show The Talk, after she defended friend and former colleague Piers Morgan, who left a British network over comments made about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former reality TV veteran's co-hosts questioned whether she was a racist live on air, following her support of Morgan and, after issuing a statement regarding the incident, she parted ways with CBS.

Speaking in 2022 to the Times of London, Sharon said of Harry and Meghan: "The situation is you either love them or you don't. There's no in between with those two."

Comments on the now viral TikTok video of Kelly Osbourne's recent podcast appearance show that viewers have had a mixed response to her views on Harry. "Surprised to hear her say this when she's been through a lot herself. Very interesting," said one user.

"She's right. I've had it with him and his wife," wrote another, with a further poster adding: "Everyone is a hater until they actually read his book."

Harry published his 410-page memoir, Spare, in January 2023, and despite becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, earned the royal a heavy wave of criticism.

In the book, the prince took repeated aim at his older brother, Prince William, as well as his stepmother, Queen Camilla, while also speaking candidly about his upbringing and how he responded to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

After Spare's publication, both Harry and Meghan's popularity plummeted in the U.S. and U.K. while many critics chastised the royal for launching bombshells at the monarchy and for also revealing the content of private conversations while fiercely defending his own privacy.

In response to potential criticism, Harry told 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper that "none of anything I've written, anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family," and he looks forward to working towards regaining a "relationship with my father and other members of my family."

Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry via email for comment.

