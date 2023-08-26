Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Issues One-Word Response to Her Abortion Post

Kellyanne Conway has come under fire from her own daughter after calling for a "15-week national standard for abortion" on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Conway, who served as a senior aide in the Donald Trump White House from 2017 to 2020, shared an article in The Washington Post that she co-authored which called for a "national abortion limit of 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother." Her 18-year-old daughter Claudia Conway hit back on X, reposting her mother's message and simply adding "No".

Claudia has emerged as a vocal critic of her mother's politics, having accused Trump of making racist statements during the COVID-19 pandemic and putting "protect reproductive rights and bodily autonomy for all" in her X bio. Her father, George Conway, was a founding member of anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project. In March, George and Kellyanne announced they were divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

Kellyanne Conway at an event on education at the America First Policy Institute on January 28, 2022, in Washington D.C. Conway came under fire from her 18-year-old daughter, Claudia, after she called for a "15-week national standard for abortion." Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

On Friday, Kellyanne Conway shared a link to a Washington Post article that she wrote with anti-abortion campaigner Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of campaign group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

She wrote: "Life is the first of the unalienable rights. True leaders protect and progress Life rather than look or run the other way. Pro-lifers must lead with compassion, not judgment. A 15-week national standard for abortion is a concession, is common sense, and in line with the opinion of 7-in-10 Americans.

"15 weeks is in the second trimester; a point when a baby can feel pain; when women know they are pregnant; know the sex of the baby; see its organs, heartbeat, and limbs."

The post has so far received just 345 likes and 53 reposts from 1.4 million views. Claudia Conway responded with her "No" post around an hour later, which racked up more than 2,200 reposts and 28,000 likes.

In their Washington Post article, Conway and Dannenfelser described the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 as "a high point for the pro-life movement." However, they claimed that since this point "many Republicans have been shockingly silent" and urged them to "share a positive pro-life vision for the future."

Newsweek has reached out to Kellyanne Conway for comment via her official website.

Claudia Conway first attracted public attention in 2020, aged just 15, when she vocally supported the Black Lives Matter movement and claimed her mother had tested positive for COVID-19.

She has since emerged as an outspoken, left-leaning social media personality, who attracted criticism in July after saying she would "NOT be celebrating" Independence Day on X.

The pollster's daughter hit out at what she called "July 4th propaganda," adding: "Why should we be celebrating independence when not all of us have independence? And that's why all of us are out here fighting for our reproductive rights, challenging the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court."

She has been particularly vocal over abortion, in May she tweeted: "One in three women learn that they are pregnant after six weeks. in a handful of states (24 states have bans in place/pending), these women cannot get an abortion. enough. 'pro-life' is NOT pro-life."

On Thursday, Claudia Conway mocked Trump ahead of his arrest in Georgia on charges that he broke the law trying to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election result, which he strongly denies. On X she jokingly posted: "Another great day of not having to surrender at the Fulton County jail."