Kellyanne Conway's Daughter's 4th of July Message Sparks Debate

Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who served as an adviser in the Donald Trump administration, has sparked debate on Twitter, after reposting a message about why she skipped celebrating the Fourth of July in 2022.

Some Republican-led states have either limited or banned abortion since the Supreme Court ruling in June 2022 in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that reversed Roe v. Wade. That 1973 landmark decision had given women the federal constitutional right to have abortions.

The Dobbs v. Jackson case stated that the authority to regulate abortion policies should be "returned to the people and their elected representatives." Overturning Roe allowed some states to enact their so-called "trigger laws," which granted them the right to issue and regulate their own abortion policies and laws.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured on December 16, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Her daughter, Claudia Conway, has posted a video discussing her stance regarding the Fourth of July. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

With the Fourth of July falling shortly after the ruling last year, Claudia Conway shared a video of herself on Twitter, adding in the caption that she would "NOT be celebrating" Independence Day.

In the clip, she was seen standing before a group of sign-bearing protestors as she told her interviewer that she would not "buy into July 4th propaganda. You know, Land of the Free—we're not free.

"Why should we be celebrating independence when not all of us have independence? And that's why all of us are out here fighting for our reproductive rights, challenging the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court."

One year after sharing the video on Twitter, the 18-year-old reposted it on Tuesday, adding in the caption: "Bringing this back because freedom is limited in our country today!"

Bringing this back because freedom is limited in our country today! https://t.co/vwB2cwDPwX — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) July 4, 2023

The post sparked various reactions among Twitter users, one of whom wrote: "Young, beautiful, intelligent woman!! Keep it going on... I so respect you and this old lady is learning from your voice."

"From someone who is the age of your parents, I just want to say: You're pretty dang amazing," said another. "If they did nothing else right together—they did right here. What a strong courageous voice for your generation."

"I am always going to be your biggest fan," another commented. "(Outside of your parents, because regardless of y'all's past, I'm sure they are extremely [...] proud of you.) And I'm proud of you too. You're so strong, wise beyond your years, and one of my biggest [heroes]."

Tweeted another: "My dear, why haven't you received more of a public platform? Forget who your [parents] are, you are eloquent, have incredible public presence, and speak volumes. A brilliant spokesperson for these times. Just brilliant."

The outspoken teen's post also faced rejection from a few detractors, one of whom told her: "You reek of virtue."

Referring to Claudia Conway's father, George Conway, who has been an outspoken Trump critic over the years, another said: "To your detriment, your father had way too much influence over you while your mother worked in the White House."

With some states enacting and proposing their own restrictions and bans on abortion, Claudia Conway in May lashed out at Trump after the former president took credit for the landmark upheaval in a post shared on his Truth Social platform.

In March, when Claudia Conway made a return to Twitter following an extended absence, she shared a link to a video project that she had participated in "alongside other activists during the summer following the Uvalde [Texas, school] shooting and the [overturning] of Roe v. Wade."

In the Coming of Rage clip, the influencer was part of a group of Generation Z activists who expressed similar sentiments about the general conservative stance against abortion and limiting gun rights. May 2022's Uvalde school shooting in Texas saw 21 people killed; Roe v. Wade was overturned the following month.

On Thursday, June 29, Claudia Conway leveled another round of criticism at the Supreme Court following its ruling on affirmative action.

That day, the SCOTUS struck down affirmative action admissions policies in colleges across the nation.

The ruling has been both celebrated and decried by opposing political sides. There have also been criticisms that legacy admissions—or the admission of a student based on their familial relationship to an alumni member—remain untouched. Critics have argued continuing legacy admissions while striking down affirmative action will lead to an even wider gap between the privileged and everyone else.

Claudia Conway wrote: "The SCOTUS ruling today is a disgrace, in my opinion. These are institutions that formerly discriminated against POC [People of Color] and now that BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] are getting the spots in higher education that they deserve (and have deserved for generations before them), it is stripped away?

"Your son Aidan's spot at Harvard was not 'taken' by a BIPOC applicant. Enough. If affirmative action is somehow 'unlawful,' then why are legacies still a thing? Wealth/geographic factors? Make it make sense."

While the Supreme Court's ruling has faced criticism, recent polls indicate it may be a popular decision. June polls found a majority of Republicans and Democrats opposed affirmative action, preferring merit-based admissions processes instead. It's a strikingly different picture from last year's Roe v. Wade decision, when polls showed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the decades-long protection of abortion rights ran contrary to the opinion of most Americans.