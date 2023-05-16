Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Blasts Trump Supporter—'It's Called Sarcasm'

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has bit back at a supporter of Donald Trump who objected to her criticism of the former president.

The younger Conway counted herself among a number of detractors who lashed out at Trump and CNN last Wednesday, after the network controversially pressed on with airing his town hall in New Hampshire. The event took place one day after Trump had been found liable in a sexual abuse case.

Reacting on Twitter, Claudia Conway sarcastically called the airing a "fantastic, tasteful idea from a major news network," adding that the situation made her want to "throw up." She was one of a number of public figures to voice their disapproval, including CNN's Jake Tapper, who went viral on Wednesday night to sum up Trump's performance, citing alleged "lies" that he told.

It was the first time that Trump had appeared on CNN since the 2016 presidential election. Despite the seven-year absence, some were still furious to see him back on the news network.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured left in Washington, D.C. on June 13, 2019. Donald Trump is pictured right on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Conway's daughter has lashed out at a Trump supporter after she criticized the former president. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images;/Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Claudia Conway, whose mother served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and managed his 2016 presidential campaign, posted a string of tweets last week in which she criticized both the former president and CNN.

She wrote in one tweet: "Yes let's pardon January 6th insurrectionists too!!! And lie about the Election!!! And mock a woman we sexually assaulted!! This is so awesome CNN!! Thank u for embarrassing yourselves."

Responding to the post, one Twitter user asked Claudia Conway if her account had been hacked, prompting another to comment that the outspoken 18-year-old "just can't understand normal thinking."

Clapping back, Claudia Conway tweeted: "Was I speaking a different language??? It's called sarcasm you smoothed brain bum."

While her mother worked in Trump's administration for much of his term, Claudia Conway and her father, George Conway, have been openly critical of Trump over the years.

The Conways' criticisms have continued in the days since a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll in an alleged incident that occurred in a Manhattan department store's dressing room in the 1990s. In her lawsuit, Carroll had accused Trump of raping her, but the jury did not find him liable for that allegation.

Trump was found liable for defaming Carroll after he called her allegations a "con job" in a social media post. She was awarded $5 million in total damages, including $2 million in compensatory damages for the battery claim in her lawsuit.

After denying the accusations, Trump responded to the trial's outcome by declaring it "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time." He repeated his denials during last week's CNN town hall.

Addressing the Carroll verdict, the former president boasted that his "poll numbers went up" despite the allegations and claimed that he had "never met" the former columnist.

Trump also complained that the judge did not allow his legal team to tell the jury that Carroll's "cat was named Vagina" and referred to the alleged rape as "hanky-panky." The audience reacted with laughter.

"What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up, and within minutes you're playing hanky-panky in a dressing room," Trump said, prompting loud laughs from the crowd.

Trump went on to say that he "felt sorry" for Carroll's ex-husband John Johnson, resulting in even bigger laughs and a round of applause for the former president.

Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor, has remained supportive of her former boss. Over the weekend, she told Politico that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez should be considered as a potential vice president for Trump as he seeks another term in the White House. She said she has personally suggested Suarez, who has reportedly considered a presidential run himself, in conversations with Trump.

Despite Kellyanne Conway's ongoing support for Trump, she wrote in a guest essay for The New York Times in January that it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."