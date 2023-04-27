Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claps Back After Shading Tucker Carlson

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has clapped back at a faction of detractors on Twitter after she mocked Tucker Carlson on the platform, following his sudden exit from Fox News.

On Monday, it was announced that Carlson, 53, had departed the network effective immediately, with his final show having aired the previous Friday. His exit ended his six-year reign as Fox News' ratings star, after he was elevated to primetime in 2017 following the inauguration of former President Donald Trump.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network announced in its statement, which was vague on details. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The circumstances surrounding Carlson's exit are currently unclear, with the host saying he was informed of his departure from the network some 10 minutes before the official announcement. It comes just days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit, brought by Dominion Voting Systems, for $787.5 million.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured left on November 08, 2022 in New York City. Tucker Carlson is pictured right on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has continued her criticism of Carlson, following his sudden exit from Fox News. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images;/Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The Associated Press and other media outlets have reported that Carlson was ousted. Newsweek has reached out to Fox News via email for comment.

While Carlson's departure from the network has sparked outrage among his supporters and allies—a number of whom are calling for a boycott of Fox News—Claudia Conway took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her disdain for the media personality.

In a since-deleted tweet viewed by Newsweek, the 18-year-old—whose mother served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and is currently a Fox News contributor—wrote: "Man, I hate Tucker Carlson."

Tagging Carlson in a follow-up post, she went on: "This morning I drove by the Burger King near me and saw a 'now hiring' sign so @TuckerCarlson if they don't give u that job, the Chipotle across the street has great benefits I've heard."

this morning i drove by the burger king near me and saw a “now hiring” sign so @TuckerCarlson if they don’t give u that job, the chipotle across the street has great benefits i’ve heard — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 25, 2023

However, it appeared that some Twitter users didn't appreciate the outspoken teen's line of criticism, prompting her to hit back: "You guys are so dense it was a joke," alongside a series of crying face emojis.

you guys are so dense it was a joke 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 25, 2023

Her father, George Conway—the co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project—showed his appreciation for his daughter's social media swipes by responding: "Apparently there must be a gene for s*%tposting."

apparently there must be a gene for s*%tposting https://t.co/m49dqhQLZH — George Conway 🌻 (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, another Twitter user advised Claudia Conway not to denigrate fast food workers, prompting her to respond: "OMG I'm not at all they slay. I'm just tryna help Tucker out because I saw help wanted signs."

"I'd say the majority of the things I say on the internet are jokes," she continued. "My comments about Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are not."

i’d say the majority of the things i say on the internet are jokes. my comments about ted cruz and tucker carlson are not — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 25, 2023

Concluding her tweets regarding Carlson, Claudia Conway shared that she would return to the platform to continue taking aim at "ugly conservative politicians."

She wrote: "OK byeee see you guys in approximately 16 1/2 days when I remember that I have a Twitter and decide to reappear on your timelines with s***posts about ugly conservative politicians again."

Back in March, Claudia Conway slammed Carlson over his focus on a school shooter being transgender following the tragic incident in Nashville, Tennessee.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults died after a 28-year-old entered private Christian elementary school The Covenant School armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun and opened fire. The shooter was killed by police at the scene.

TV personality Carlson reacted to the tragedy by warning viewers that the "trans movement is targeting Christians" because they are "its natural enemy." Police initially identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, though it has since been found that Hale identified as a transgender man online and went by the name Aiden Hale.

Carlson said that transgenderism is getting "militant and possibly dangerous" and claimed that the movement's alleged anger is targeted "specifically at traditional Christians." He then added that his "fears [of the trans community] were confirmed" with Hale's shooting rampage.

Broadcaster Carlson argued that Hale's manifesto was hidden to conceal an "obvious and undeniable" targeting of Christians. However, police believe that Hale, a former student at the school, targeted the institute because of some form of personal resentment.

Claudia Conway spoke out against Carlson's take, tweeting: "Who the f*** cares how someone identifies when THEY'VE SHOT UP AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL like why are we focused on the wrong things??? Our children are being shot down in school and Tucker Carlson wants to blame transgender people??????? What????"

She went on to state that there are more pressing issues regarding the tragedy to focus on, writing: "You're not going to like this but the topics of conversation circulating SHOULD NOT revolve around the shooter's identity but rather how the shooter so easily acquired weapons that left 9-year-olds breathless."

"No one is arguing the mental status of the shooter, however it's not right to immediately attribute those mental maladies to being transgender considering the statistics we have for mass shooters in America," she continued.

After posting a link to the Instagram page of an organization she started working with following last year's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Claudia Conway shared another statement.

"Drag queens aren't killing our children," read the post. "Curriculum including Black history isn't killing our children. LGBTQ+ media isn't killing our children. Guns are."