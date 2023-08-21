Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Rips Donald Trump in Viral Message

Claudia Conway, daughter of long-time Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, has slammed the former president on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 18-year-old used X to criticize Trump over his multiple indictments.

Trump is facing four separate criminal cases, the most recent of which is in Georgia where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has accused him of trying to overturn the 2020 election results there.

(L) Kellyanne Conway attends the Cafe Milano's 30th Anniversary Party on November 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (R) Former President Donald Trump looks on at the 18th green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Conway's daughter has criticized Trump on social media. Paul Morigi/Mike Stobe/Getty Images North America

Another indictment came from special counsel Jack Smith who investigated Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and suggested he "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them ... to delay the certification."

In June Trump was indicted in Miami for allegedly taking classified national defense documents from the White House after he was voted out, as well as preventing the government authorities from searching for them.

Trump's first indictment came in March ]and was led by the Manhattan district attorney, who alleged the former president had paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has maintained his innocence on all charges.

Conway, who has long been a vocal president of Trump, took to X to state that if Trump is found guilty he should not be allowed to stand for president.

"i can't wait to see his mugshot," she wrote in the first in a series of tweets.

She later added: "it's the way that our founding fathers didn't explicitly write in the constitution that a criminal can't run for president because they probably didn't think anyone WOULD VOTE FOR A F****** CRIMINAL."

And finally wrote: "'abortions are unconstitutional' 'affirmative action is unconstitutional' but a criminal running for office is?"

“abortions are unconstitutional” “affirmative action is unconstitutional”



but a criminal running for office is? — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) August 19, 2023

Conway is no stranger to voicing her dislike of Trump and his supporters on X and in July, having labelled his fans "delusional."

She responded to Call to Activism, a Democrat-align political activism account, which shared a photo of a couple wearing shirts reading "Educated Man/Woman for Trump."

"Caption this," the account tweeted, which is usually intended to encourage humorous responses.

"Delusion," Claudia Conway wrote in a quote retweet.

Conway is the daughter of Trump's former advisor and her with ex-husband and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway.

She first started speaking out against Trump in 2020 and especially set her sights on reproductive rights, including the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Her X bio reads: "Protect reproductive rights and bodily autonomy for all." Her pinned tweet is another, more recent post from June 30."

"Today (and everyday), I am saddened and devastated by our Supreme Court's agenda to eliminate racial, geographical, and socioeconomic diversity in higher education," she wrote in a pinned tweet from June 30 about the Court's recent overturning of affirmative action at colleges and universities. "They are pushing us backwards and furthering the archaic belief that rich white people deserve more. Disgusting."