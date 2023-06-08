Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Reacts to NYC Air Quality From Canada Wildfires

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, admitted this week she was scared to go outside amid the poor air conditions in New York City.

The city and much of the Northeast have experienced unhealthy air quality levels because of wildfire smoke from Canada, which has had one of the most intense starts to the wildfire season on record.

The air quality got so bad on Wednesday that New York was ranked the worst among major world cities, according to IQAir.

Conway, 18, lives at her family's home in Alpine, New Jersey, and posted a series of tweets about the terrible air quality. "It literally looks like the end of the world outside," she began.

Kellyanne Conway is seen at the Fox News studios in New York on November 8, 2022. Her 18-year-old daughter tweeted this week about the poor air quality in the New York metropolitan area, which has experienced severe wildfire smoke coming down from Canada. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America

She then asked if her 12-year-old corgi, Bonnie, could still play outside despite the smoggy conditions.

"Will this air quality affect bonnie if i let her outside ?? asking for a friend," Conway wrote.

She finished by tweeting: "ok you guys have scared me i'm gonna stay inside for the next two days."

Before tweeting about the air quality, Conway has been defending her decision to become an online Playboy model. She launched a subscription page on Playboy.com in late April and posted images of herself posing in bikinis. Those wanting to see more content can subscribe to her page for a fee that ranges from $5 to $99.

Conway warned that the "only comment" she would make about her new gig was to say that "when I was 15-16, I was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something I wasn't. My body was taken from me."

"Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine," she tweeted. "I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else's. I have full control of my body and my voice.

"I believe in writing your own narrative, like I've said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you," she said.

Conway later added how she believed "autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. Don't let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities—reclaim them."

During a previously rocky time with her parents, Conway accused her mother of posting a topless picture of her on Twitter's now-defunct Fleets feature.

This came after she announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents.

Conway revealed last year that she was back on good terms with her parents and did not believe her mom posted the photo of her intentionally after she found the topless shot while going through her phone.

"My mother helped me through it. She helped me clear it from the internet. So I wholeheartedly don't think she posted it," Conway said in a Bustle interview last December. "But it was extremely traumatic."